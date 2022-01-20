ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Mavericks prep for Saturday show at Brown County Music Center

By Brian Blair
Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mavericks have just released their special, 30th-anniversary recording “En Español (Edicion Deluxe).” The album includes a new and infectious summer single “Por Ti (Yo Quiero Ser)” / “For You (I Want To Be)” — as well as a new ranchera-style take on a previous single, “Poder...

