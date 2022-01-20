Mavericks prep for Saturday show at Brown County Music Center

Just Crimson and you — Possibly my last Crimson show, Rose Music Center, nowhere in particular. What a strange venue that suddenly arises like an island out of the sea of Ohio suburbs. As I arrived to the hotel, I heard KC rehearsing. I crossed the enormous empty parking lot to sneak a listen (sorry, couldn't help it!) and soaked in the beloved sounds,until a security guard suggested that I can "walk and listen" at the same time. It was a surreal moment that made me forget about the whole world outside that parking lot. The entire evening had the same aura of surrealism and magic as if some greater forces conspired to make this the most special night of music - but such things are commonplace when Crimson is in the house. The emotional Royal Package, the setlist, the smiles on the faces of musicians, hearing Schizoid Man (finally!), it was perfect in each moment. As the show neared its thundering conclusion I felt a great wave of love for each band member. I realized that out of all the Crim iterations, with so many greats passing through, this band, the first and last I've ever seen, is the one I will always treasure as my Crimson. I understood what Robert always said, about this being the only band that could be King Crimson in this moment in this circular time. If this was indeed my last KC show ever, it couldn't have possibly been more perfect.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO