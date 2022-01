“I have been a big fan of Fousheé for a while, so when we started DM’ing and eventually set a date in the studio, it was a dream,” King Princess says. “‘Little Bother’ kind of came out of nowhere; Zach had the guitar part and Fou and I just started going off. It became this song about tiptoeing around someone you’ve lost and feeling like a pest. It poses questions to a person who may not be listening at all and I think that’s a beautiful sentiment.”

