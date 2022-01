During the early hours of today’s trading session, the currency pair bounced back from the resistance at 1.1330, therefore the current expectations are for the pair to head towards a test of the support at 1.1300 and, if it is successfully breached, to also head towards the critical support at 1.1280. However, if the support at 1.1300 resists the pressure of the bears, then this may lead to a retracement towards the resistance at 1.1330, followed by the next one at 1.1360. Today, increased activity can be expected around the release of the consumer confidence data for the U.S. (15:00 GMT).

CURRENCIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO