It’s hard to accept that the episodes we’re watching of This Is Us are among the last in the series. Creator Dan Fogelman’s plan has always been to wrap up all of the Pearson family’s mysteries in six seasons, but now that the end of the hit NBC drama is actually upon us, viewers are begging for the time-jumping, plot-twisting series to be extended in some way. Fogelman’s thoughts about a spinoff at this point, however, might not be what fans are hoping to hear.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO