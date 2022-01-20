ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Jennie Nguyen Should Be Fired From RHOSLC? –

By David Laguerre
Cover picture for the articleFans are calling for Jennie Nguyen to be fired from “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” after several controversial social media posts appearing to promote “White Lives Matter” from 2020 resurfaced this week. Over a six month span in 2020 amid the ongoing Black Lives...

