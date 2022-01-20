ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan’s imports hit record highs on surging energy prices

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Japan’s exports and imports both reached record highs in December, largely because of surging oil prices and a weaker yen, the government said Thursday. Japan’s imports last month surged 41% from the same month a year earlier. Exports rose 17.5% from the previous year, on stronger shipments of...

www.seattletimes.com

naturalgasworld.com

Rising local gas output, high LNG prices to hit Indian LNG imports: Fitch

The country’s gas output increased by 22% year/year in April-December 2021, according to the latest government data. India’s LNG imports during the first half of FY2023 (April 2022-March 2023) are likely to be lower due to rising domestic gas production and high global LNG prices, Fitch Ratings said in a note published on January 24.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
Seattle Times

Japan, France seek to deepen security ties amid China’s rise

TOKYO (AP) — The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and France held talks on Thursday as the two countries seek to deepen security ties in the Indo-Pacific region, where tensions have been rising amid China’s military buildup and North Korea’s nuclear and missile development. Japanese Foreign...
WORLD
The Independent

UK inflation hits near-30 year high as food prices surge

Britain’s rate of inflation has rocketed to its highest level for nearly 30 years as the cost-of-living squeeze intensifies, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation jumped from 5.1% in November to 5.4% in December – the highest since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.Most economists had expected inflation of 5.2% in December.The ONS said inflation was pushed higher by food and non-alcoholic drinks prices last month, with costs also rising for restaurants and hotels, furniture and household goods, as well as clothing and footwear.The inflation rate rose again at the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit Record#Ap#The Finance Ministry#Japanese#Smbc Nikko Securities#Covid
Reuters

China's copper exports hit record high in 2021

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's copper exports rose to an annual record in 2021, according to customs data on Tuesday, as higher international prices during some months last year encouraged traders to ship metals overseas. Annual shipments last year were at 932,451 tonnes, up from 744,457 in 2020. For...
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

US Consumer Price Inflation Surges 7% Hitting Four-Decade High

As inflation numbers touch a four-decade high, here’s a look at what it could mean for the crypto market. On Wednesday, January 11, the US Labor Department released the country’s inflation numbers for December 2021. Inflation grew at the fastest rate of 7% for the first time in over four decades since 1982.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gazprom quizzed on high energy prices, EU's Vestager says

BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gazprom’s decision to limit supply despite increasing demand is “thought provoking” and has prompted regulators to quiz energy suppliers including the Russian gas giant about the issue, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday. “We have sent out questionnaires to a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

Austria’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record in Omicron surge

VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria’s daily coronavirus infections have hit a new record as cases continue to surge while the extremely contagious Omicron spreads, government data showed on Wednesday. Austria is bracing for infections to rise far above previous records, in line with what has happened elsewhere in Europe recently. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Biden points to 'progress' as US prices hit record high last year

US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in four decades, the government confirmed Wednesday, underscoring the potent inflation wave that has sapped public support for President Joe Biden even as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Since taking office last January, Biden has presided over an economy that has expanded rapidly and seen millions of people who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic return to work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheConversationAU

Inflation hits 3.5%, but one high number won't budge the Reserve Bank on interest rates

Australia’s Consumer Price Index rose 1.3% in the three months to December, bringing inflation for the full 2021 year to 3.5%. This is above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s medium-term target range of 2-3% inflation. It will excite speculation about the central bank lifting interest rates far sooner than 2024, as the bank’s governor Philip Lowe suggested was most likely in 2020. But don’t expect Lowe and the Reserve Bank’s board to be spooked into a rate rise so easily. Central banks like a little inflation but not too much. History shows prices either falling or increasing too rapidly are bad for an...
BUSINESS
AFP

US consumers slightly more hopeful about inflation, economy: data

American consumers were feeling less confident in January amid elevated prices and a Covid-19 resurgence, but their views of the economy and inflation were growing more positive, a survey released Tuesday showed. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index declined to 113.8 in January, less than two points below where it was in December but above analysts' forecasts, with the data showing Americans feeling better about the economy today but less certain about its short-term future. The survey indicated a slight downturn in consumers' expectations for inflation amid a surge in prices across the United States. However the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators, Lynn Franco, noted "both confidence and consumer spending may continue to be challenged by rising prices and the ongoing pandemic."
BUSINESS

