Jada Pinkett Smith has lined up her next big movie role, and she's getting in on the streaming game. Deadline reports that Smith signed on to Redd Zone, a new Netflix drama written by Matthew A. Cherry and Kristin Layne Tucker. According to the official description, "Redd Zone follows Tia Magee (Smith), a single mother who steps forward to help her sons and their high school football teammates, 'The Bros,' heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd. One by one, The Bros start moving into her house, and soon 17 are living under her roof. Eventually, all The Bros go to college, with four making it to the NFL."

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO