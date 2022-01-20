Central Banks Face a Moment of Truth on Crypto

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. "High-performance blockchain" Near (NEAR) Protocol said it has raised USD 150m in its latest funding round, led by Three-Arrows Capital with participation from several crypto-native funds including Mechanism Capital, Dragonfly Capital, a16z, among others. The round also included several top angels including Alan Howard, Santiago Santos, and Aave (AAVE) Founder Stani Kulechov. "The funding will be used to accelerate adoption of Web3 technologies through ecosystem funding, developing NEAR’s regional hubs and raising awareness for the brand, the projects building on NEAR and its global community to new audiences," the team said.
