Central Banks Face a Moment of Truth on Crypto

When Russia talks more sense about an economic issue than famed business elite-influencers who boast millions of followers, those followers should be worried. The authoritarian Communist nation that's massing its armies on the Ukraine's borders just issued an insightful assessment of the craze in cryptocurrencies, all negative. Amazingly, you'll learn more listening to the Bank of the Russia than such celebrated crypto-bulls as Tesla's Elon Musk, Block's Jack Dorsey, and MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor. You might want to pay special attention since Bitcoin's dive below $35,000 is casting doubts that its the global currency of the future (Dorsey) or a fabulous store of value (Musk and Wood).

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO