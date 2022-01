Some enthusiasts got a sense of renewed faith in BMW, with news coming this week from Frank Weber that BMW will be continuing to invest in the internal combustion engine. That leaves us wondering – what’s left? It’s no secret that Germany has some lofty goals concerning electrification. Thankfully, BMW seems to have a convincing roadmap as to where the combustion engine’s future lies. From the mouth of Frank Weber himself – “even in 2025, there will still be many people who can’t drive an electric car because they don’t have the necessary infrastructure.” And now that we have confirmation that the ICE is here for at least a few more years, we can take an educated guess at where the next few years of BMW’s internal combustion engines.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO