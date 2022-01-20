ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bearcats vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane Preview

By Brent Young
Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bearcats (13-5) return home and look to continue their winning ways when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-9) visit Fifth Third Arena at 9pm Thursday on ESPNU. Wes Miller has his team playing at a high level and scrapping to pull out victories as the 61-57 triumph at Wichita State...

