Cincinnati Bearcats vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane Preview

I do understand that the Gators Men’s Basketball program has had big issues with injuries key players. We can take it back a few years ago when Jon Egbunu went down and then didn’t return for his last season. He was a focal point, if not THE focal point of what head coach Mike White wanted to do offensively. Then last year the Preseason SEC Player of the Year Keyontae Johnson went down in the third game and not surprisingly the offense was going to revolve around him. Three games ago Preseason All-SEC big man Colin Castleton went down and his return is still unknown if he indeed does return this year. A common theme for the offense when these players go down is for the offense to rain threes in order to generate points. The only problem is that as much as we keep hearing that the team has plenty of good shooters. We don’t see it.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 HOURS AGO