Ladbrokes owner Entain reports higher fourth-quarter revenue

Jan 20 (Reuters) - British gambling firm Entain reported higher fourth-quarter gaming revenue on Thursday, as betting activity at its physical shops bounced back, although its online business suffered a decline after a long period of double-digit growth.

Entain, home to Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops, said net gaming revenue, a measure of revenue from betting before taxes, climbed 4% during the three months ended Dec. 31. Retail net gaming revenue surged 60%. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)