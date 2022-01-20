ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primark sees improving UK outlook after Omicron dented Christmas

By James Davey
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods said on Thursday the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in England had boosted prospects for its Primark clothing business after December sales were dented by the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The group said Omicron had interrupted an improving trend in Primark’s customer numbers but it was now seeing a recovery in UK and Ireland footfall.

“In the UK and Ireland I think we’re looking at an improving consumer outlook,” John Bason, AB Foods’ finance chief, told Reuters, pointing to falling COVID-19 infection rates and the end of restrictions in England.

He said he expected Primark’s city centre stores to get a boost from workers returning to offices, while the business would also benefit from more people planning holidays.

Bason also pledged that, unlike rivals such as Next, Primark would not raise prices for spring/summer stock despite inflationary cost pressures.

He said a plan to improve efficiency in Primark stores would result in the loss of about 400 management jobs.

Shares in AB Foods were down 1.9% at 1017 GMT.

Primark trades from 401 stores in Europe and the United States but does not have an online business.

Its sales for the 16 weeks to Jan. 8 were 2.67 billion pounds ($3.64 billion). On a constant currency basis that was 36% ahead of last year when there were widespread closures of its stores in the UK and Europe.

While sales were 5% lower than pre-COVID levels in the same period two years ago, its operating profit margin was ahead of management expectations.

All Primark stores remained open throughout the period, except for short periods in Austria and the Netherlands, which cost it 30 million pounds of sales.

AB Foods also owns major sugar, grocery, ingredients and agricultural businesses, where revenue in aggregate was 6% ahead of last year.

The group said all businesses had experienced inflationary pressures in raw materials, commodities, supply chain and energy. That has impacted margins in grocery and ingredients where price rises have lagged the effects of input cost inflation.

However, the group still maintained its guidance for “significant progress”, at both the half and full year, in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share.

($1 = 0.7335 pounds)

The Independent

Omicron drags UK economy to slowest growth in 11 months

Growth in the UK economy slowed to its lowest in 11 months as the spread of Omicron variant weighed on consumer activity, according to early economic data.The IHS Markit CIPS flash UK composite PMI report came in at 53.4 for January so far, representing the lowest figure since the UK was in lockdown last spring.It reflected a further slowdown following the reading of 53.6 for December.Scores above 50 represent growth, while anything below that is a contraction, meaning the UK’s private sector continued to expand during the quarter despite the slight slowdown in activity.🇬🇧 January flash data for the UK...
BUSINESS
Gazette

UK shoppers slash December spending after earlier Xmas spree, Omicron

LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales slumped in December after consumers did much of their Christmas shopping earlier than usual in November and many people stayed at home due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Economists said the scale of the hit bolstered their expectations that the world's fifth-biggest...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Primark set to axe around 400 jobs in UK store management overhaul

Around 400 jobs are set to be axed across fast fashion chain Primark’s UK stores as the group looks to overhaul its retail management team.The retailer, which is owned by Associated British Foods has launched a consultation with staff as part of plans to simplify its UK store retail management structure.It said the move aims to “provide clearer accountability, greater flexibility and more management support on the shop floor”.While it is creating a new management level role as part of the move, it also stripping out other roles and expects the changes to leave it with around 400 fewer retail...
RETAIL
Travel Weekly

Midcounties sees bookings double after UK travel rules ease

The Midcounties Co-operative has reported bookings across its travel group are up by more than 100% since the UK government announced it will ease Covid-19 travel testing rules. Net sales for the travel group – which includes 76 Your Co-op Travel high street agencies, more than 135 independent agency members...
TRAVEL
kdal610.com

UK diners slump after Omicron hit, staff absences hit record

LONDON (Reuters) -British restaurant reservations slumped last week when a wave of COVID-19 cases was near its peak, while COVID-related staff absences hit a record high, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday. The figures underscored the impact of a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK retailers face inflation hangover after blowout Christmas

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumers enjoyed a blowout Christmas, results from the country’s biggest retailers show, treating themselves to upmarket food, drink and clothes before the sober reality of surging prices hits home in 2022. Retailers Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Next performed better than expected in the final...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: How UK retailers fared over Omicron-hit Christmas

TESCO (TSCO.L) Britain's biggest retailer raised its profit outlook for the second time in four months as it reported a rise in Christmas sales despite a tough comparative with 2020 when spending was boosted by a COVID-19 lockdown. read more. MARKS & SPENCER (MKS.L) Food and clothing retailer Marks &...
RETAIL
Reuters

UK's Dunelm lifts profit forecast after record Christmas

LONDON (Reuters) - British homewares and furniture retailer Dunelm reported record Christmas sales on Wednesday, putting it on track to soundly beat profit forecasts and lifting its shares. The company, which has 176 stores and an online operation, reported sales of 407 million pounds ($555 million) for the 13 weeks...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

English COVID study finds record prevalence in January

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - An English COVID-19 study reported record prevalence in January after an Omicron-fuelled spike in infections, Imperial College London said on Wednesday, adding that infections had dropped back from their peak but were now plateauing. England will on Thursday ditch mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccine passes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

S.Korea stocks skid ahead of LGES IPO; rates outlook dents risk appetite

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday, as traders reduced their positions ahead of the long-awaited LG Energy Solution's $10.7 billion IPO and as possibilities of further monetary tightening dampened risk appetite. ** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0305 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 32.51 points, or 1.11%, to 2,889.41. ** Tech heavyweights led the decline, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix sliding 0.26% and 2.33%, respectively. ** South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) raised $10.8 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), attracting record demand for a deal in South Korea, while institutional investors placed bids valuing at record $12.8 trillion. ** The public subscription for retail investors will take place on Jan. 18 and 19. ** Hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve pushed the U.S. Treasury yields higher, while the Bank of Korea last week raised its policy rate to 1.25%, bringing it back to the pre-pandemic levels. ** Meanwhile, a slew of Chinese economic data confirming the deadening effect of coronavirus restrictions on consumer spending also weighed on sentiment. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 205.7 billion won ($172.47 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,192.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.45% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,192.7 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,193.1. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.25 point to 108.10. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 7.9 basis points to 2.125%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 10.7 basis points to 2.560%. ($1 = 1,192.6400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
STOCKS
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

