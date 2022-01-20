ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergrande's offshore bondholders say to consider enforcement action

By Clare Jim
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - An ad hoc offshore creditors group of China Evergrande (3333.HK) said on Thursday it has had no substantive engagement with the firm over its restructuring plans despite the firm's repeated assurances.

The group, represented by law firm Kirkland & Ellis and investment bank Moelis & Company, said in a statement it has no option but to seriously consider enforcement actions and it is prepared to take all necessary actions to defend its legal rights.

The world's most indebted property company Evergrande has nearly $20 billion of offshore bonds deemed in cross-default last month after it missed payments.

Struggling with more than $300 billion in liabilities, the property giant has however so far met payments or reached repayment arrangements on onshore bonds that make up the vast majority of its debt, avoiding a technical default that would have complicated its restructuring.

A risk management committee was set up in early December that included officials from state entities and the company has repeatedly reassured that the committee and itself would actively engage with creditors and protect the legitimate interest of the parties involved. read more

"Actions speak considerably louder than words," the shareholder group said in a statement on Thursday.

Despite its efforts to engage in substantive dialogue with Evergrande, the group said, it has "received little more than vague assurances of intent, lacking in both detail and substance", and the impression is the firm has disregarded its offshore creditors and their legal rights.

The group said it has retained offshore law firm Harneys for any enforcement actions, and urged Evergrande to provide full transparency on its financial position and liabilities, and refrain from making any further asset disposals without consulting the group.

A group of bondholders selected Kirkland & Ellis and Moelis as advisers in September on a potential restructuring of Evergrande's international bonds. read more

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Evergrande seeks more time from offshore creditors for debt restructuring plan

HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) on Monday sought more time from its offshore bondholders to work on a "comprehensive" and "effective" debt restructuring plan, amid signs Beijing is tightening control over the cash-strapped property group. Evergrande, once China's top selling real estate developer, has more...
ECONOMY
Reuters

IMF to meet with Chad's creditors by end of January, spokesperson says

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary will present an updated macroeconomic framework to all of Chad's creditors by the end of January, an IMF spokesperson said on Monday, amid pressure for creditors to finalize a debt restructuring plan with the African country. "We can confirm that the IMF...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moelis Company#China Evergrande Lrb#Hk#Kirkland Ellis
theedgemarkets.com

China Evergrande's offshore debt, assets could be separated in restructuring — report

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Jan 21): The provincial government leading China Evergrande Group's restructuring wants to separate the company's offshore assets and sell them to pay off foreign debt, a media report said on Friday, in a boost to foreign lenders' hopes of recouping funds. Financial intelligence provider REDD said on Friday...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Evergrande Creditors Raise Threat of Action Over Default

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - A key group of China Evergrande's international creditors said on Thursday they were ready to take "all necessary actions" to defend their rights if the property developer did not show more urgency to resolve a default. Evergrande is the world's most indebted property company, with more...
ECONOMY
investmentu.com

What is a Bondholder?

Debt securities are a way for organizations to raise money without offering equity. When fundraising via debt, companies and governments issue bonds. Bonds are promissory notes that entitle the holder to repayment of the principal loan amount and any interest specified by the bond. They’re loans taken out through public markets, instead of through private institutions like banks. The person holding the bond is the bondholder.
ECONOMY
