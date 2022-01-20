Kings' Terence Davis: Scores career-high 35 points

Davis supplied 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes Saturday in the Kings' 133-127 loss to the Bucks. Davis was expected to move to the bench Saturday with Tyrese Haliburton (COVID-19 protocols) cleared to return from the two-game absence, but the former was able to maintain a spot on the top unit after De'Aaron Fox (ankle) was a late scratch ahead of tipoff. With Haliburton sliding over to point guard, Davis thrived as his running mate at shooting guard, turning in another efficient scoring performance. In his three outings since entering the starting five, Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 triples, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.0 minutes, but his playing time and fantasy utility will likely take a significant hit if Fox is able to make it back for the Kings' next game Tuesday in Boston.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO