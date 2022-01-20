ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Terence Davis: Scores career-high 35 points

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Davis recorded 35 points (11-23 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Kings' Terence Davis: Excels in another start

Davis supplied 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes Saturday in the Kings' 133-127 loss to the Bucks. Davis was expected to move to the bench Saturday with Tyrese Haliburton (COVID-19 protocols) cleared to return from the two-game absence, but the former was able to maintain a spot on the top unit after De'Aaron Fox (ankle) was a late scratch ahead of tipoff. With Haliburton sliding over to point guard, Davis thrived as his running mate at shooting guard, turning in another efficient scoring performance. In his three outings since entering the starting five, Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 triples, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.0 minutes, but his playing time and fantasy utility will likely take a significant hit if Fox is able to make it back for the Kings' next game Tuesday in Boston.
ABC4

John Stockton’s basketball season tickets suspended at Gonzaga

(ABC4) – Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington has suspended the legendary basketball player and Utah Jazz Hall of Famer’s basketball season tickets as a result of his failure to abide by the school’s mask mandate. According to an interview with the Spokesman-Review, Stockton says that the issue boiled down to his stature as a public […]
SPOKANE, WA
fadeawayworld.net

Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
NBC Sports

Grayson Allen addresses flagrant foul on Caruso

Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
bleachernation.com

Ayo Dosunmu Scores New Career-High With a Halfcourt Buzzer-Beater

AYO DOSUNMU IS UNCONSCIOUS. The Chicago Bulls’ rookie hit a new career-high in ridiculous style on Monday night. After starting the game with a historic 9-9 performance from the field – which broke Orlando Woodridge’s franchise record for consecutive made baskets by a rookie – Dosunmu later ended the 3rd quarter with a beautiful halfcourt heave.
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan Once Called Him At 4 AM And Picked Him Up On His Private Jet To Play Golf After A Playoff Loss: "I'm Coming To Get You, We'll Go Play Some Golf. Season Is Over, You Need To Get Away."

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
fadeawayworld.net

Former Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Once Revealed That Vince Carter Asked To Be The Team's Sixth-Man: "He Asked For The Honor Of Being The Sixth-Man, He Was A Giver."

Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
CBS Sports

Jordan Goodwin: Scores team-high 20 points

Goodwin recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Saturday's win over Windy City. Goodwin has been one of the most consistent scorers for Capital City, and he is averaging 14.1 points per game this season. He's scored 20 or more points in two of his last three appearances as well, and he has scored at least 14 points in five of his contests.
papreplive.com

Lower Merion’s Demetrius Lilley scores 1,000th career point

Lower Merion High School senior Demetrius Lilley scored his 1,000th career points for the Aces boys basketball squad in a 79-69 win against William Allen Jan. 22 at The Geigle Classic. Lilley, who scored his 1,000th point on an emphatic slam in the second half, finished the game with 31 points to lead all scorers.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s John Wall News

Will John Wall be moved ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline next month?. According to a report from The Athletic, multiple teams are monitoring the Houston Rockets situation ahead of the trade deadline. Wall, a five-time NBA All-Star in Washington, has not been playing in Houston this season. He’s...
