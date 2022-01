Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Avándaro, Valle de Bravo, Avándaro 333 is a housing project developed on a 17,000m2 site, which is conceived from two fundamental firsts; The consolidation of an active and collaborative community and respecting the natural context in which the project is immersed, resulting in contemporary architecture with awareness and memory, in synergy with the vernacular architecture of the region and integrating nature to the maximum so that the user can enjoy the forest, the views and the proximity to the town of Avándaro.

