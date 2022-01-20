Google brings Android games to Windows PC, Play Games now available in beta

IPhone 13 users are reporting pink screen issue, Apple already working on a fix. The official news today begin with Apple and the iPhone 13 Series and for some negative reasons yet again. We have a new report from 9to5Mac, where multiple iPhone 13 users are calling out pink screen issues with their units. Apparently the first case happened back in October, where someone on an Apple forum reported their 13 Pro's screen turned pink on its own and started crashing randomly. That user managed to get a replacement unit but now, a number of other users have reported the same issues in the past few weeks. Other people say that the problem seems to fix itself when the iPhone is restarted but, it ends up happening again after some time, kind of like the green tint issues we had with the 11 series. The problem is that there's no real cause at the moment, as one user claims it happened to him while taking a picture and someone else claims that it happened while they were using Maps. Apparently Apple has ran diagnostics on these phones with the tests saying they were completely fine. On the bright side though, Apple announced that they are working on a fix, and they're advising users to back up their data and update to the latest iOS update available. The latest update doesn't bring the fix yet but it should be coming soon. Let us know if you guys are having this issue.

