Google brings Android games to Windows PC, Play Games now available in beta

By Sanuj Bhatia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning Android apps and games on Windows has never been an issue thanks to the existence of apps like BlueStacks and the Android x86 project. However, Google wanted to change some parts of it. Towards the end of last year, Google announced that it will be bringing Google Play Games to...

#Android Games#Google Play Games#Mobile Game#Chromebook
