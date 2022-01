LARAMIE, Wyo. — When Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder stepped into the role before the 2020-21 season, the program had gone through a couple of rough years. The Pokes went a combined 17-48 in the prior two seasons before Linder’s arrival, a brutal stretch that often saw the Cowboys trounced home and away. A guard by the name of Hunter Maldonado was there during those years, showing flashes of potential as he battled through injuries and many, many defeats.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO