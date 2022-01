Batgirl is getting some new cast mates. Today, The Hollywood Reporter announced that three new actors have been added to the HBO Max film’s lineup. Joining the already star studded cast will be Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai, and while we don’t know anything more about who the three will be portraying, or even any plot details surrounding the film, the new recruits will be joining the rest of the top billed cast in the U.K. where cameras are already rolling on the film.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO