Salyer, CA

Salyer teen arrested for manslaughter in alleged drunk driving crash

By Jim Parker
 5 days ago

The following is a California Highway Patrol press release:

On January 15, 2022 at approximately 2:53 P.M eighteen year old Keiahna F. Moody of Salyer was driving her 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Pine Creek Road at Moon Lane at approximately 55 MPH, when she was involved in a solo vehicle traffic crash.

Due to Moody’s level of drug impairment, she turned her vehicle across the southbound lane of traffic and onto the west shoulder of Pine Creek Road. The Chrysler went into a ditch and overturned, coming to rest blocking Pine Creek Road.

An 18 year old unrestrained passenger, 18 year old Carlie Kelley of Hoopa, was ejected from the Chrysler.

Despite life saving efforts and medical aid, the Ms. Kelley died at the scene. Moody was arrested for Felony DUI of drugs and gross vehicular manslaughter.

The following agencies responded to assist: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Hoopa Tribal Police Department, Hoopa Volunteer Fire Department and Hoopa Ambulance. The CHP is continuing to investigate this collision and asks anyone with information to contact the Humboldt Area CHP Office at 707-822-5981.

Comments / 0

HOOPA MAN PLEADED NOT GUILTY

A Hoopa man shot and wounded by Eureka Police is pleading not guilty to attempted murder charges. Twenty-nine year old, Little Eagle Moon entered the plea during a court appearance today. He is accused of trying to kill three officers by running them over with his vehicle on December 30th. The incident resulted in a Eureka detective shooting Moon, who was wanted on burglary charges at the time. Moon […] The post HOOPA MAN PLEADED NOT GUILTY appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HOOPA, CA
A SEARCH FOR AN ARMED ROBBER LOOSE IN EUREKA

There is new information in the search for an armed robber on the loose in Eureka. We first told you about the hold-up of a Broadway cigarette shop.  Eureka police have now released surveillance images. They show the man who pulled out a shotgun from under his jacket and robbed the store. According to police, the white man in his 30s escaped with cash, cigarettes, and the […] The post A SEARCH FOR AN ARMED ROBBER LOOSE IN EUREKA appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
HCSO will continue to monitor beaches for any leads on Missing Man Hunter Lewis

TRINIDAD, Calif.(KIEM)- Yesterday, the search for missing Hunter Lewis continued as Humboldt Bay Fire Dive Rescue & Recovery Team joined the search. The underwater search was based on new information from the family regarding Hunter’s last-known destination. They concluded the search at 1 P.M. Unfortunately, they didn’t find any signs of Lewis or his belongings. […] The post HCSO will continue to monitor beaches for any leads on Missing Man Hunter Lewis appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
TRINIDAD, CA
Man struck by a tree in the area of the 3-thousand block of Highway 96 on December 26

WILLOW CREEK, Calif.(KIEM)- On Sunday at about 11:05 P.M., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received information that an employee of a towing company had been struck by a tree in the area of the 3-thousand block of Highway 96. The man was voluntarily trying to assist stuck vehicles out of the snow. The victim was […] The post Man struck by a tree in the area of the 3-thousand block of Highway 96 on December 26 appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Missing 21-year-old Hunter Nathaniel Lewis from Blue Lake

TRINIDAD, Calif.(KIEM)- Currently, a Search and Rescue for 21-year-old Hunter Nathaniel Lewis from Blue Lake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for him after failing to return home from recreating in Trinidad yesterday afternoon. Lewis is believed to have possibly entered the ocean in his canoe near the Trinidad Harbor sometime between 10 A.M. […] The post Missing 21-year-old Hunter Nathaniel Lewis from Blue Lake appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
BLUE LAKE, CA
Eureka, CA
