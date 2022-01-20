ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Antibiotic-resistant superbugs caused 1.2 million deaths in a year, study finds

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4beoKk_0dqdao2L00

Antibiotic-resistant infections have killed over 1.2 million people in 2019 and emerged as a leading cause of death worldwide, according to new research.

A better estimate of the true scale of antibiotic resistance worldwide was provided by the research, published in The Lancet journal on Thursday.

It showed the number of deaths had exceeded the number of fatalities caused by the likes of HIV/AIDS and malaria .

The research also makes a comprehensive analysis of the disease burden of superbugs and calls for immediate action to find new strategies that can help reduce this burden.

Over the past few decades, bacteria have developed resistance to antimicrobial drugs used to treat their infections and have emerged as one of the leading public health threats of the 21st century.

Some estimates, including the Review on Antimicrobial Resistance commissioned by the UK government, said antimicrobial resistance (AMR) could kill 10 million people per year by 2050.

Based on the current analysis, researchers said there were an estimated 4.95 million deaths linked to superbugs in the year, including 1.27 million deaths attributable to bacterial AMR, making it the third-largest cause of death in 2019.

“Only ischaemic heart disease and stroke accounted for more deaths that year,” the scientists wrote in the study.

This number was nearly the same as “global HIV deaths (680,000) and malaria deaths (627,000) combined, and ranks behind only Covid-19 and tuberculosis in terms of global deaths from an infection,” according to epidemiologist Ramanan Laxminarayan from the Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy in Washington.

“The study’s estimate of 4.95 million deaths associated with bacterial AMR globally in 2019 indicates that there are substantial gains to be made from preventing infections in the first place,” Dr Laxminarayan, who was not associated with the study, pointed out in an editorial about the findings in The Lancet .

Lower respiratory infections, according to the study, accounted for more than 1.5 million deaths linked to AMR in 2019, making it the most burdensome resistance-related syndrome, closely followed by deaths due to such infections in the bloodstream and intra-abdominal infections.

Western sub-Saharan Africa – a region that includes Cameroon, Nigeria and Gabon – has the highest death rate attributable to drug resistance at 27.3 deaths per 100,000 people.

This indicated the highest burdens were found in low-resource settings.

“Our analysis showed that AMR all-age death rates were highest in some lower-middle-income countries (LMICs), making AMR not only a major health problem globally but a particularly serious problem for some of the poorest countries in the world,” the researchers added.

While previous studies have attempted to calculate the global burden of antimicrobial resistance, scientists said these estimates were challenged by unreliable data on drug resistance exhibited by microbes and the difficulty of attributing the death burden to AMR specifically.

The researchers, including Christopher Murray from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, made a comprehensive estimate of the disease burden for 23 pathogens and 88 pathogen–drug combinations in the new research.

They included data from systematic literature reviews, hospital systems, surveillance systems and other sources covering 471 million individual records across 204 countries and territories in 2019.

The analysis distinguished between drug-resistant infections replaced by drug-susceptible infections – infections that can be treated more easily with drugs – and resistant infections that were replaced by no infection.

In the first case, deaths would not have occurred if these infections had been drug-susceptible and in the latter, while AMR is implicated in death, drug resistance itself may not have been the direct cause.

This approach has helped more clearly address the actual difference between disease burden directly attributable to AMR and burden linked to drug resistance.

The study also noted that the six leading pathogens which caused deaths associated with drug resistance were Escherichia coli , followed by Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Acinetobacter baumannii and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

These six bacteria, the researchers said, were responsible for 929,00 deaths attributable to AMR and 3.57 million deaths associated with AMR in 2019.

The S aureus bacterium, resistant to the drug meticillin, alone caused more than 100,000 deaths attributable to AMR in 2019, the study noted.

Multidrug-resistant – excluding extensively drug-resistant – tuberculosis, third-generation cephalosporin-resistant E coli , carbapenem-resistant A baumannii , fluoroquinolone-resistant E coli, carbapenem-resistant K pneumoniae and third-generation cephalosporin-resistant K pneumoniae, each caused 50,000 to 100,000 deaths, according to the study.

Five types of strategies were enlisted to address the challenge of bacterial AMR, including infection prevention and control programmes, vaccinations, developing new antibiotics, minimising their use, and reducing use of the drugs in scenarios unrelated to human sickness such as in poultry and animal husbandry.

“Increased use of antibiotics in farming has been identified as a potential contributor to AMR in humans, although the direct causal link remains controversial,” the study noted.

The researchers pointed out that combatting the AMR scourge requires both global action and nationally tailored responses as a “one size fits all approach might be inappropriate”.

Expanding the analysis to more pathogen–drug combinations – adding viruses, parasites and fungi to the calculation – would increase the estimate of the disease burden from AMR, they added.

While the researchers said the study had some limitations, including the lack of data on bacterial infections and resistant pathogen-drug combinations in some parts of the world, they believe the findings can still be used to better inform treatment guidelines.

“The dominant bacterial pathogens for a given infectious syndrome and the antibiotics that would offer effective treatment could be identified using the data for this study, which, along with estimates of pathogen–drug burden, could be used to inform empirical syndromic treatment guidelines tailored to a specific location,” they added.

Comments / 1

Related
dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
CANCER
TheConversationCanada

Myocarditis: COVID-19 is a much bigger risk to the heart than vaccination

The heart has played a central role in COVID-19 since the beginning. Cardiovascular conditions are among the highest risk factors for hospitalization. A significant number of patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 infections have signs of heart damage, and many recover from infection with lasting cardiovascular injury. It’s not surprising that debates over COVID-19 vaccines frequently centre around issues involving cardiovascular health. The high-profile collapse of Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen in June initiated a myth about the link between sudden cardiac death and vaccination among athletes that persists several months later. Perhaps the most common point of conflict concerning COVID-19 vaccines is...
SOCCER
Fortune

Cannabis compounds stopped COVID virus from infecting human cells in lab study

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes COVID-19 from penetrating healthy human cells, according to a laboratory study published in the Journal of Nature Products. The two...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
studyfinds.org

Common blood pressure drugs may damage a patient’s kidneys

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Long-term use of common blood pressure and heart failure drugs may contribute to kidney failure, according to a concerning new report by a team at the University of Virginia. Despite their findings, study authors recommend patients continue to take the drugs in question, which include ACE...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superbugs#Bloodstream Infections#E Coli#Malaria#Lancet#Amr
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Survivors Found To Have Elevated Levels Of Self-Attacking Antibodies

There is mounting evidence that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered developed antibodies that could attack their organs and tissues in the long run. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center recently reported that a SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger an immune response involving self-attacking antibodies that could last months after the initial infection and recovery.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Multiple sclerosis could be caused by the common ‘kissing disease’ virus, scientists say

The debilitating disease multiple sclerosis could be caused by the common virus behind "kissing disease", scientists claim.A new study from Harvard University suggests the chronic disease could be from an infection of Epstein-Barr, a herpes virus that causes infectious mononucleosis.Mono or glandular fever, as it’s otherwise known, is colloquially known as "the kissing disease" for being highly contagious through saliva.While causing fatigue, fever, rash, and swollen glands, researchers propose that the Epstein-Barr virus could also establish a latent, lifelong infection that may be a leading cause of multiple sclerosis.Affecting 2.8 million people, there is no known cure for the...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
scitechdaily.com

Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find how to stop dementia from nose

In a new study from Osaka City University, researchers found a method to stop dementia from the nose. Dementia is thought to occur when proteins called amyloid-β, tau, and α-synuclein accumulate in the brain. The team had previously shown in a study using mice that the antibiotic rifampicin...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Gene variant that protects against COVID-19 identified

An international metastudy led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet has identified a specific gene variant that protects against severe COVID-19 infection. The researchers managed to pinpoint the variant by studying people of different ancestries, a feat they say highlights the importance of conducting clinical trials that include people of diverse descents. The results are published in the journal Nature Genetics.
SCIENCE
heritagedaily.com

Ancient toilet reveals Jerusalem elite suffered from infectious diseases and worms

Researchers studying an ancient toilet in Jerusalem from the 7th century BC have revealed how society elite suffered from infectious diseases and worms. The study, now published in the International Journal of Palaeopathology was conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority and Tel Aviv University, who exposed the remains of 2,700-year-old intestinal worm eggs below the stone toilet in a cesspit.
SCIENCE
Shropshire Star

‘More than 1.2m deaths from antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide in 2019’

The research indicates antimicrobial resistance is now a leading cause of death worldwide. More than 1.2 million people died in 2019 from antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, more deaths than HIV/Aids or malaria, a new study suggests. The research indicates antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is now a leading cause of death worldwide, and...
SCIENCE
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Acute Kidney Failure Everyone Must Know

According to Mayo Clinic, acute kidney failure occurs when your kidneys suddenly become unable to filter waste products from your blood. As a result, dangerous levels of toxic waste may accumulate, throwing your blood’s chemical makeup out of balance. There are two types of kidney failure. Chronic kidney failure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

The Independent

455K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy