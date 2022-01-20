ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Ivory Coast vs Algeria on TV? Time, channel and how to watch all today’s Africa Cup of Nations fixtures

By Karl Matchett
 5 days ago

The group phase of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is fast drawing to a close and on Thursday it’s the turn of Groups E and F to wrap up their fixtures.

Ivory Coast take on Algeria in the day’s biggest match-up, with four games in total on show.

Algeria are the reigning champions of the AFCON but are in massive danger of a shock exit at this stage; they are bottom of Group E and must win for a chance at going through.

In the other group, it’s something of a winner-takes-all situation between Gambia and Tunisia, though all four nations still have hopes of progression depending on results elsewhere.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the day’s big clash and the rest of the fixtures on Thursday.

When is the match?

Ivory Coast vs Algeria kicks off at 4pm GMT on Thursday, 20 January 2022.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. It will also be broadcast on BBC Red Button and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

All the day’s fixtures can be streamed on the Sky Go app for subscribers. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Today’s full list of AFCON games

Ivory Coast vs Algeria - 4pm (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, BBC Red Button)

Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea - 4pm (Sky Sports Premier League)

Gambia vs Tunisia - 7pm (Sky Sports Arena)

Mali vs Mauritania - 7pm (Sky Sports Premier League)

Odds

Ivory Coast 51/19

Draw 11/5

Algeria 11/8

Latest odds to win AFCON

Cameroon 9/2

Nigeria 6/1

Senegal 9/2

Morocco 6/1

Ivory Coast 13/2

Egypt 12/1

Mali 14/1

Algeria 16/1

Prediction

Ivory Coast have enough firepower to trouble Algeria, who have failed to show a cutting edge in attack themselves. Ivory Coast 2-1 Algeria .

Eight fans killed in crush outside Africa Cup of Nations match in Cameroon

At least eight fans were killed and 38 people injured at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon on Monday before the host nation's round of 16 match in the Africa Cup of Nations, the government said in a statement.Images shared on social media, showed screaming fans being crushed at an entrance gate before the game against Comoros. According to eyewitness reports, people were “trampled” upon as fans forced their way into the stadium. Children are also believed to be among those involved in the tragedy with others adding that the struggle began when stewards closed the gates and stopped allowing...
Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

What the papers sayThe Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle’s club-record transfer fee by £10m.Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard’s wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes...
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare while helping Senegal book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha early during the second half of the last-16 tie in Bafoussam.Following treatment for the mid-air collision in the 53rd minute when chasing a long ball upfield, Mane was allowed to continue while Vozinha, shown a red card for the foul, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and reported to have been taken to hospital.Mane...
Is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Following Chelsea’s draw with Brighton in midweek, Liverpool now look like the only team who have a chance of stopping Manchester City from claiming a fourth Premier League title in five years.Jurgen Klopp’s side are having to deal with a busy set of fixtures at a time when they are without both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Crystal Palace host LiverpoolLast season the obliterated Crystal Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park and will be looking for a similar performance on Sunday afternoon.Meanwhile, Patrick Vieira’s team have dropped into the bottom half following a...
Roy Hodgson’s English record, from Ashton Gate to Anfield, Wembley and Watford

Watford have appointed Roy Hodgson to his eighth managerial job in English football.The 74-year-old, already the oldest manager in Premier League history during his time with Crystal Palace has now managed 17 clubs and four national teams in a coaching career spanning 47 years and eight countries.Here, the PA news agency looks at his record in his homeland.Bristol City, 1982After beginning his managerial career in Sweden with Halmstad, Hodgson’s first job in England was a brief and unsuccessful spell at Bristol City, winning only three out of 21 games in just under four months in charge. City were relegated...
'Half a dozen dead' in Cup of Nations stadium crush: Cameroon state media

A crush outside a Cameroon stadium where the host nation qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals on Monday left at least half a dozen people dead and injured, according to Cameroonian state television. "A crush at the entrance to the Olembe Stadium" caused "half a dozen deaths and dozens have been injured", reported Cameroon's state broadcaster CRTV. Earlier, Africa Cup of Nations organising committee spokesperson Abel Mbengue told AFP: "There was a crush as can happen when there is a stampede.
Arsenal heading to Dubai for training camp after Burnley clash

Arsenal will travel to Dubai after Sunday’s Premier League clash with bottom club Burnley as Mikel Arteta aims to have the “best possible” break to get a fully fit squad.The Gunners are in the mix for a top-four finish this season but have suffered a dip in form with a number of key players unavailable.A mixture of injuries, positive coronavirus cases, suspension and the Africa Cup of Nations has left Arteta with depleted ranks – leading to last weekend’s north London derby at Tottenham being postponed.Burnley have also struggled with numbers of late and the Clarets have not played a...
African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

African football supremo Patrice Motsepe says an "inexplicable" decision to keep an entry gate closed was responsible for the deadly crush which killed eight people before an Africa Cup of Nations match in Cameroonian capital Yaounde on Monday. "That gate was supposed to be open because if it was open they would have walked through, and for inexplicable reasons it was closed," the Confederation of African Football (CAF) president said at a press conference on Tuesday.
