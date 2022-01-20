Boris Johnson news - live: No 10 accused of blackmail against rebels as MP says defection ‘calmed nerves’

A senior Conservative MP has accused ministers of breaching the ministerial code by making threats to rebel colleagues who are considering trying to topple Boris Johnson .

William Wragg urged the MPs to go the police, saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”

The sensational accusation comes after some MPs considering submitting letters demanding a vote of no confidence in the prime minister reported receiving threats.

Andrew Percy, MP for Brigg and Goole MP, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme : “It’s kind of made people a bit more relaxed, it’s calmed nerves.

“I think people have recognised that actually this constant navel gazing and internal debating is only to the advantage of our political opponents.

“The prime minister is probably thanking Christian for what he did because it’s made a lot of people think again, think twice.”