UPDATE | Rico Byrd has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

According to the department, Rico Byrd was last seen on Wednesday around 9 p.m. on the 7800 block of Northwest Roanridge Road.

Byrd is 4-foot-8, weighs 75 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see the child, call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.