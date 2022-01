(Mandaloun wins the G3 Louisiana Stakes in comeback effort / Photos by Holly M. Smith) In 2021 as 3-year-olds, Juddmonte’s Mandaloun and Winchell Thoroughbred’s Midnight Bourbon faced each other on five occasions with the former holding the upper hand. In Saturday’s $150,000 Louisiana (G3) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots they met yet again, this time as older horses, and once again the verdict landed in Mandaloun’s favor.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO