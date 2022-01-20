ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips offered to stay safe during Stalker Awareness Month

By Adrianna Hargrove, Courtney Layton
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With January being Stalker Awareness Month, it’s always important to give advice to those who are the victim of stalking.

Ashley Cleland, the director of women and gender offices at East Carolina University, wants victims of stalking to know that they are not alone. Cleland’s one piece of advice is to document everything. She said this can really help you to potentially build a protective order because while the police is an option, there are also civil options as well.

“Leaving a belonging on your doorstep indicating that they’re there or that they know where you are, are repeated behaviors that have the intention to intimidate you and shrink you. Documenting these things is crucial to have a case if you choose to go criminally,” said Cleland.

Cleland says one in six women and one in 17 men experience stalking in their lifetime. If you or someone you know is experiencing stalking, call the National Center for Victims crime hotline at 1-855-4-VICTIM

