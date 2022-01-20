Alesi feeling Super Formula title "expectations" at TOM'S

It’s been safe to say that Ferrari has not seen much success in Formula One recently. With their last champion Kimi Räikkönen having retired at the end of the 2021 season, the Formula One grid has lost its last driver who won a championship with the prancing horses all the way back in 2007. The team that once dominated the sport at the hands of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher hasn’t won a drivers’ or constructors’ championship since 2007 and 2008, respectively. Since then, the team has come close to winning a championship — most notably of these almost-victories include Felipe Massa’s in 2008 and Fernando Alonso’s in 2012, both of whom missed out on a championship with Ferrari in the final race of the season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO