(Kitco News) - Global manufacturing PMI's have been mixed today leading into the U.S. market open. In Asia, both Australian and Japanese readings came in below the previous figures. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has calmed down in comparison to previous outbreaks there are still closures and restrictions in some areas of Asia that could lead to a slowdown in manufacturing. Across the board supply bottlenecks and employment are both issues. In addition to this, staff shortages have been a common theme in the major nations.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO