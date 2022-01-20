Brief thaw gives way to much colder pattern

An arctic cold front brought a coating of snow to southeastern portion of the state, creating slippery travel conditions. Skies will partially clear this afternoon, but temperatures will be confined to the low to mid-20s, after a brief period of moderation Wednesday in the upper 40s.

Cold high pressure will settle in with a relatively dry northwesterly flow steering storm systems well south of Ohio and off the Mid-Atlantic Coast the next few days

A cold front will arrive late Saturday, but lacking moisture only a few flurries are likely with reinforcing shot of cold air Sunday. Temperatures will edge back into the low 30s Saturday, the turn slightly colder Sunday. A disturbance could bring a little light snow Sunday night.

The weather will remain cold through next week. An Alberta Clipper could bring a wintry mix Tuesday, followed by another blast of cold air.

Forecast

Thursday: Clouds, flurry, some sun p.m., blustery, colder. High 23

Tonight: Mainly clear, quite cold. Low 9

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 21

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun. High 28 (8)

Sunday: Clouds return, snow showers p.m. High 28 (22)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 30 (16)

Tuesday: Cloudy, wintry mix. High 29 (22)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, colder. High 24 (13)

