ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Brief thaw gives way to much colder pattern

By Ben Gelber
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXHmQ_0dqdZo4I00

An arctic cold front brought a coating of snow to southeastern portion of the state, creating slippery travel conditions. Skies will partially clear this afternoon, but temperatures will be confined to the low to mid-20s, after a brief period of moderation Wednesday in the upper 40s.

Cold high pressure will settle in with a relatively dry northwesterly flow steering storm systems well south of Ohio and off the Mid-Atlantic Coast the next few days

A cold front will arrive late Saturday, but lacking moisture only a few flurries are likely with reinforcing shot of cold air Sunday. Temperatures will edge back into the low 30s Saturday, the turn slightly colder Sunday. A disturbance could bring a little light snow Sunday night.

The weather will remain cold through next week. An Alberta Clipper could bring a wintry mix Tuesday, followed by another blast of cold air.

Forecast

  • Thursday: Clouds, flurry, some sun p.m., blustery, colder. High 23
  • Tonight: Mainly clear, quite cold. Low 9
  • Friday: Partly cloudy. High 21
  • Saturday: Mix clouds and sun. High 28 (8)
  • Sunday: Clouds return, snow showers p.m. High 28 (22)
  • Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 30 (16)
  • Tuesday: Cloudy, wintry mix. High 29 (22)
  • Wednesday: Partly cloudy, colder. High 24 (13)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

44 years since Ohio’s Blizzard of ’78

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 44 years ago today, Ohio had one of its worst blizzards in living memory. On Jan. 25-26, 1978, the state saw unfathomable severe winter weather–snow, wind, cold and ice. Motorists stranded in deep snow drifts were rescued by National Guard helicopters. Gov. James A. Rhodes called the blizzard the “greatest disaster […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Schools cancels all classes Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools has canceled all classes for Wednesday, Jan. 26. According to an announcement from the district, the cancelation is because of “an increased number of transportation absences and forecasted cold morning temperatures.” All athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alberta Clipper#Arctic#Thaw#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio hospital staff still fatigued as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The COVID-19 positivity rate in Ohio is trending down, with hospitalizations across the state following suit. However, those numbers are still higher than at any point during last winter’s surge, keeping frontline workers extremely busy and hoping those numbers continue their current trend. “People are gasping for air, gasping, and they […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Under 10,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. This is the first time since Dec. 19-20, 2021 the state has reported under 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 for two consecutive days. Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 24 follow: Total Change New […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

American Airlines’ March cuts include 71 Columbus flights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — American Airlines has slashed thousands of domestic flights for March, in what is typically the business travel month of the first quarter, impacting 71 flights originating in Columbus. The more than 10,621 dropped flights across American Airlines mark the latest example of the prolonged effects COVID-19 has inflicted upon […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where to find N95 masks in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Biden Administration is distributing 400 million N95 masks to Americans nationwide to combat the spread of COVID-19. With shipments starting to on out on Monday, NBC4’s Matthew Herchik searched some of the most popular stores to see where central Ohioans can find those masks. According to White House officials, the […]
NBC4 Columbus

Indianapolis firm plans new West Jefferson industrial park

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Indianapolis-based Ambrose Property Group is bringing a $47 million, 169-acre industrial park to West Jefferson. The firm announced plans for a three-building park with buildings ranging from 292,000 and 1 million square feet targeting logistics, industrial and light manufacturing users, according to a news release. The buildings will […]
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy