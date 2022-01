After Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, butted heads last week, the Princess of Pop's fiancé, Sam Asghari, is believed to be trying to keep the peace. As Jamie Lynn opened up about her life while promoting her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, earlier this month, Britney made scathing claims on social media about how her younger sis never had to work for anything in her life. Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, also issued a cease and desist, but Jamie Lynn's team hit back with a legal letter of their own, accusing the team of "attempting to constrain her right and ability to speak the truth."

