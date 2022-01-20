Filo Mining publishes assays on 'one of the best holes drilled to date'

Coast Copper Corp. (“Coast Copper” or the “Company”; TSX-V: COCO) is pleased to announce the first batch of assay results from its initial 19 drillhole (2,346 metre) core drilling program completed in December 2021 on its optioned Empire Mine Property (the “Property”); see news release dated December 20, 2021. Results reported are from eleven drillholes (MW21-001 to MW21-009, MW21-013 and MW21-014) that were drilled in and around the past-producing Merry Widow magnetite iron ore pit, which is one of ten main target areas on the property. Past mining by Empire Development Ltd. (1957-1967) at the Merry Widow Pit noted pyritic and copper sulphide skarn zones that forms around the margins of magnetite bodies, fault zones and greenstone dykes but avoided them to minimize contaminating their magnetite concentrate. These sulphide zones were later (1980s) learned to also contain significant copper and gold and yet to this day have never been fully explored (See Figure 1).

