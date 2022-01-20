ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Filo Mining publishes assays on 'one of the best holes drilled to date'

By Michael McCrae
kitco.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilo Mining (TSX: FIL) reported 1,224m at 1.26% copper equivalent, extending one of the high-grade breccias at Filo del Sol. Drillhole FSDH054 returned 1,224...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Barrick says its gold mines in Tanzania advancing to tier one status

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company added that North Mara is on track to become a fully integrated mine with the planned...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Teck says new collective agreement reached at Highland Valley copper mine

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. "We are pleased to have reached a collective agreement that is fair to employees and supports the long-term...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Filo Mining#Filo Del Sol
kitco.com

Macassa shines as richest gold mine in Canada in Q3 2021 - report

(Kitco News) - Kirkland Lake Gold’s Macassa mine was the highest grade gold operation in Canada in Q3 2021, followed by Wesdome Gold’s Eagle River mine and Alamos Gold’s Island Gold mine. The grade or concentration of a mineral or metal in ore directly affects costs associated...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Radisson exploration drilling suggests potential fourth high-grade mineralized trend, 1,200 m east of the old O’Brien Mine

MULTIPLE INTERCEPTS INCLUDING 31.56 G/T AU OVER 2.00 M AND 13.83 G/T AU OVER 2.40 M. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): (“Radisson” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce significant high-grade gold intercepts from the ongoing 130,000 m exploration drill program at its 100% owned O’Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break (see location map 1 and location map 2), halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada.
ECONOMY
mining.com

Filo Mining intersects high silver grade of 1,214 g/t, stock surges

Filo Mining (TSX: FIL) reported on Wednesday the initial assay results from drilling at its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit in Chile. A total of 5,000m of diamond drilling has been completed so far during the current program, with one hole (FSDH054) completed to a depth of 1,370m and another five holes underway. Assays have been received for approximately 2,100m of the length drilled to date.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

The future of PGMs: Platinum Group Metals - CPM Group

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian and Rohit Savant discuss the future of Platinum Group Metals in this CPM Group Webinar. To purchase the 2021 Platinum Group Metals Yearbook, go to. With...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Argentina
resourceworld.com

Coast Copper Drills 4.1m of 5.66% CuEq Near Surface from Merry Widow Zone on Empire Mine Property

Coast Copper Corp. (“Coast Copper” or the “Company”; TSX-V: COCO) is pleased to announce the first batch of assay results from its initial 19 drillhole (2,346 metre) core drilling program completed in December 2021 on its optioned Empire Mine Property (the “Property”); see news release dated December 20, 2021. Results reported are from eleven drillholes (MW21-001 to MW21-009, MW21-013 and MW21-014) that were drilled in and around the past-producing Merry Widow magnetite iron ore pit, which is one of ten main target areas on the property. Past mining by Empire Development Ltd. (1957-1967) at the Merry Widow Pit noted pyritic and copper sulphide skarn zones that forms around the margins of magnetite bodies, fault zones and greenstone dykes but avoided them to minimize contaminating their magnetite concentrate. These sulphide zones were later (1980s) learned to also contain significant copper and gold and yet to this day have never been fully explored (See Figure 1).
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Endeavour Mining announces record gold production in 2021, beats guidance

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its consolidated production from continuing operations amounted to a record 1,524koz in 2021, an...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Fortescue, Sinosteel sign deal to assess Western Australia iron ore project

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Sinosteel to complete a rapid assessment of the Chinese state-owned metals trader's Midwest Magnetite project in Western Australia. After completion of the year-long assessment, Fortescue has the option to acquire up to...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Eskay Mining drills 10.34 g/t AuEq over 11.93 metres of at Consolidated Eskay, British Columbia

Eskay Mining Corp. [ESK-TSXV; ESKYF-OTC; KN7-FSE] reported its third tranche of assay results from its summer 2021 diamond drill campaign at its 100%-controlled Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project in the Golden Triangle 70km northwest of Stewart, northwestern British Columbia. Results discussed in this news release include those from eight holes from the TV deposit and 13 holes from the Jeff deposit, bringing the number of fully assayed holes announced by the company to 56 out of a total of 98 drilled during this program.
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

Eskay Mining Receives Long High-Grade Assay Results from TV

10.34 gpt Au eq over 11.93m within 4.01 gpt Au eq over 117.32m within 2.35 gpt Au eq over 238.87m. 14.44 gpt Au eq over 9.36m within 10.62 gpt Au eq over 14.58m within 2.96 gpt Au eq over 81.60m. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Eskay...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Chilean union says Escondida mine was 'irresponsible' as Covid cases surged

ANTIAGO - A union representing workers at BHP's Escondida mine in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, said on Friday the firm had been erratic and irresponsible as Covid-19 infections have risen among the workforce. "We consider that the company has been erratic, dismissive and irresponsible in the responses it...
LABOR ISSUES
kitco.com

China's Zijin Mining launches first lithium exploration project in DRC

BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China's Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd said on Monday it had officially launched its first lithium exploration project through a joint venture with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)-owned firm Cominiere. The joint venture, called Katamba Mining, has secured mining rights to two greenfield exploration and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy