Whenever you’re taken down in Rainbow Six Extraction, and not revived or extracted by a teammate, the Operator you were playing as will become unavailable for deployment until you have returned to the map on which they were taken down and completed an MIA Rescue mission. Under the Play tab, there’ll be a red Operator icon on any region that has an MIA Operator in it, and a number indicating how many MIA Operators there are. On the region screen, the same red Operator icon exactly indicates which maps have MIA Operators on them. Highlight those maps to see which Operators are MIA in them.

