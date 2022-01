Order has been restored after the latest clash between the American Securities and Exchange Committee (SEC) and Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the USA. This time, the heat was focused on Coinbase’s intention to launch its Lend program, where users of the platform can basically let the company make loans with their digital funds. The SEC was quick to define these loans as “securities”, subsequently threatening to sue Coinbase if it didn’t adhere to the former’s regulations, and the latter raised the white flag.

