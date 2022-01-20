Voting bills and bid to change Senate rules fail

MARSY’S LAW: Advocates for enshrinement of certain victims’ rights into the state constitution held a rally in the Iowa Capitol Rotunda. Proponents of what has become known as Marsy’s Law at the rally included survivors of crime, victim service providers, law enforcement officials and lawmakers. They are calling for legislators to approve HSB 525, which would start the process of a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Such a change requires passage by consecutive two-year general assemblies, followed by a public vote. Marsy’s Law has been passed in 13 states, according to a group that advocates for its passage.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO