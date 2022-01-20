ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting bills and bid to change Senate rules fail

Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy...

Georgia Recorder

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
McConnell: Action needed before Ukraine invasion

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says the United States needs to take action regarding Ukraine before Russia invades. (Jan. 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/52b1ba54dceb4d1db50ffdb8e84f19a4.
Biden: US troops won't be moving into Ukraine

President Joe Biden says there has been "no change in the posture of the Russian forces" along the Ukraine border and the White House is still preparing for a potentially imminent Russian invasion, a move Biden says would "change the world." (Jan. 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ ethanol mandate 2.0 receives better reception

DES MOINES — A second attempt by Gov. Kim Reynolds to create a statewide ethanol requirement got less push back during a hearing Tuesday than it did last year — meaning that her revamped attempt to increase sales of the crop-based biofuel appears to, at the very least, have better prospects.
Annual mail-in voting list: What steps Pennsylvanians need to take

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania residents on the annual mail-in voting list will need to be proactive this election season if they want to receive their mail-in ballot on time. Letters will soon arrive reminding those on the annual mail-in list who, while they may be on the list, still need to officially apply for a ballot. […]
Grassley: Iowa COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions are working

Iowa’s broad exemptions to employer vaccine mandates are working, House Speaker Pat Grassley said Thursday. “I’ve been hearing since we’ve gotten back here, from members … that they’re getting good feedback, now that there’s that clarity, that the exemption process is working,” Grassley, R-New Hartford, told reporters Thursday.
Justices to hear challenge to affirmative action

The conservative-dominated Supreme Court will take up lawsuits claiming that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina discriminate against Asian American applicants when they consider race. (Jan. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/dcd4dcdafe62454691aebd198e471240.
A roundup of legislative and Iowa Capitol news items of interest for Monday

MARSY’S LAW: Advocates for enshrinement of certain victims’ rights into the state constitution held a rally in the Iowa Capitol Rotunda. Proponents of what has become known as Marsy’s Law at the rally included survivors of crime, victim service providers, law enforcement officials and lawmakers. They are calling for legislators to approve HSB 525, which would start the process of a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Such a change requires passage by consecutive two-year general assemblies, followed by a public vote. Marsy’s Law has been passed in 13 states, according to a group that advocates for its passage.
