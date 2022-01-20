ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Big upsets highlight Day 4 at Australian Open

By Associated Press
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJevi_0dqdWqCD00
Alize Cornet of France celebrates her win over Garbine Muguruza of Spain in their second round of the Australian Open. EPA

MELBOURNE, Australia — The surprises started early at the Australian Open on Day 4, with third-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza becoming the highest-seeded player to exit the women’s draw just minutes after No. 6 Anett Kontaveit lost.

Muguruza never managed to earn a single break point and made a whopping 33 unforced errors, more than twice her opponent’s total, in a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Alize Cornet under a bright blue and cloudless sky at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.

“A little bit surprised about my level. I am a little disappointed, too,” said Muguruza, who won the season-ending WTA Finals in 2021. ”I feel like my shots weren’t as accurate and precise. I feel, also, my aggressive game wasn’t that aggressive today.”

Here’s how unexpected that result was: Muguruza is a two-time Grand Slam champion and a two-time major runner-up, too, including making it to the final at the Australian Open in 2020.

And the 61st-ranked Cornet? She’s appearing in her 63rd career major tournament — and 60th in a row — but never has been beyond the fourth round.

Cornet will get a chance to equal that showing when she plays Saturday, her 32nd birthday.

She called herself “a little bit (of) a dinosaur.”

“I don’t know how many years I have left,” Cornet said. “Today was a perfect gift I could give myself and I really hope the journey’s going to go even farther for me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhCyd_0dqdWqCD00
No. 6 seed Anett Kontaveit suffered a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Clara Tauson at the Australian Open.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka served a dozen double-faults in the first set and appeared to be on the brink of a second-round defeat before recovering to hold off 100th-ranked Wang Xinyu 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Sam Stosur’s 6-2, 6-2 loss to No. 10 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova ended the 2011 U.S. Open champion’s 20th, and last, singles campaign at the Australian Open.

“I’ve done more than I ever thought possible. I dreamed of winning a Grand Slam (singles title), and I couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Stosur told the crowd in Kia Arena.

Muguruza said she didn’t feel at her best physically and noted that the start of this season was “kind of stressful,” because COVID-19 spread through her support team and she was apart from them for two weeks.

Kontaveit, who lost to Muguruza in the title match at the WTA Finals, was beaten 6-2, 6-3 by 19-year-old Clara Tauson of Denmark.

“I just went in there believing I could win, but it wasn’t like I have to win,” said Tauson, who will make her debut in the third round at a major against 2019 Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins. “It was more: ‘I can win, but we’ll see what happens.’”

Sabalenka finished with 19 double-faults, including nine in her first two service games, in her win over Wang. She said she regained her composure during a quick trip to the locker room following the first set.

The U.S. Open and Wimbledon semifinalist from last year said she had “a lot of experience of playing without the serve,” and she’d reassured herself that she had enough other weapons to win “even if you can’t serve.”

Sabalenka, who entered the year’s first major with a chance of reaching the top ranking, has made a stuttering start to 2022, with her service woes including a combined 39 double-faults contributing to first-round losses at tuneup events in Adelaide.

She faces No. 31-seeded Marketa Vondrousova, the 2019 runner-up at Roland Garros, who beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 7-5.

No. 7 Iga Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, No. 19 Elise Mertens, Sorana Cirstea and Maddison Inglis, who beat Hailey Baptiste 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2, were among the other women advancing.

Sam Stosur has finished her 20th and last Australian Open in the singles main draw. The 2011 U.S. Open champion lost her second-round match 6-2, 6-2 to No. 10-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Winners among the men included No. 5 Andrey Rublev, 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic and 70th-ranked Maxime Cressy of the U.S. No. 24 Dan Evans moved on when the player he was supposed to face in the second round, Arthur Rinderknech, pulled out with an injured wrist.

Australian wild-card entry Chris O’Connell upset 13th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-4. No. 20 Taylor Fritz defeated fellow American Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 3-6 and 7-6 (7-5).

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, the highest-ranked man in the draw after nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was deported for failing to meet the host country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements, was playing Nick Kyrgios in a night match.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Cornet upsets Halep in brutal heat to make Slam quarter on 63rd attempt

Unseeded French veteran Alize Cornet upset Simona Halep at the Australian Open in brutal heat Monday to make her first Grand Slam quarter-final on her 63rd attempt. Both players struggled as the temperatures hit 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) on Rod Laver Arena, but it was the 32-year-old who prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a gruelling 2hr 33min. She will now play 27th-seeded Danielle Collins for a place in the semis after the American outlasted Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a near three-hour epic. The breakthrough has been a long time coming for Cornet, who made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open in 2005 but had never been past the fourth round before.
TENNIS
AFP

Tetchy Medvedev fells stubborn Cressy as Sabalenka crashes out

Tetchy title favourite Daniil Medvedev was pushed to the limit before reaching the last eight of the Australian Open on Monday but women's world number two Aryna Sabalenka crashed out after an epic that finished on the stroke of midnight. Men's fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a late-night fright to reach his third Australian Open quarter-final after a pulsating day of marathon matches, frayed tempers and searing heat at Melbourne Park. Tsitsipas was staring at defeat, trailing two sets to one before clawing back to beat the 20th seed Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 3hr 23min of classic punch and counter-punch tennis on Rod Laver Arena. "It was an epic match. I gave everything out on the court today, I am very proud of myself with the way I fought," said the 23-year-old Tsitsipas who will now play Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4.
TENNIS
AFP

Collins beats Cornet to make Australian Open semi-final

Danielle Collins swept into the last four of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final. The American 27th seed came through an intense clash 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to continue her resurgence after surgery last year. She will face either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final. Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of trying, but was unable to take it a step further.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Alize Cornet ends wait for a quarter-final – day eight at the Australian Open

Alize Cornet achieved a goal 15 years in the making by reaching the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time.The Frenchwoman battled past Simona Halep in very hot conditions at Melbourne Park to reach the milestone in her 63rd major tournament and will next meet Danielle Collins while Kaia Kanepi knocked out second seed Aryna Sabalenka.Daniil Medvedev lost his cool but defeated Maxime Cressy in four sets, and Stefanos Tsitsipas prevailed in five against Taylor Fritz.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayThe reason we do what we do. Bigger than tennis ❤️💪🏼 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/y9U67vmSVC— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) January...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Rafael Nadal had it right’: Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been told that he is “not bigger” than the Australian Open after the Serbian’s visa saga and subsequent deportation ahead of the 2022 tournament.Djokovic’s visa was revoked by the Australian government after he admitted to knowingly breaking isolation rules after a positive test in the weeks before the first Grand Slam of the year, and that false information had been included on his immigration forms on entry to the country.The 20-time Grand Slam winner and three-time defending champion had seemed set to get the chance to target a tenth title in Melbourne having received a medical exemption...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Wang Xinyu 1 6
The Independent

Rafael Nadal rejects Denis Shapovalov’s claim he gets ‘unfair’ advantage from umpires

An ailing Rafael Nadal battled to a five-set victory over Denis Shapovalov in a dramatic Australian Open quarter-final – and was then accused by his opponent of receiving preferential treatment.The Canadian became involved in a row with umpire Carlos Bernardes at the start of the second set of his 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 defeat over the amount of time Nadal was taking to get ready to receive serve.After Bernardes refused to give Nadal a time violation, the 22-year-old shouted: “You guys are all corrupt,” and he and Nadal then exchanged words at the net about the matter.Shapovalov is far...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘You guys are all corrupt’: Denis Shapovalov rants at umpire over Rafael Nadal’s play at Australian Open

Denis Shapovalov accused a match umpire of being "corrupt" over what he thought was Rafael Nadal's slow play at the Australian Open.Canadian Shapovalov pulled off one of the biggest victories of his career to beat third seed Alexander Zverev in the fourth round to reach his third slam quarter-final and first in Melbourne.But the 22-year-old was unable to find his best form in the opening set against the Spaniard, though, and then showed his frustration by getting into a row with umpire Carlos Bernardes over the time Nadal was taking between points.After Bernardes refused to give Nadal a time violation...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Australian Open LIVE: Gael Monfils vs Matteo Berrettini result after Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty win

Follow all the reaction from another thrilling day at the Australian Open as the quarter-final stage got underway in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal booked his place in the semi-finals with a momentous five-set victory over young Canadian Denis Shapovalov. The Spaniard, who is attempting to take advantage of Novak Djokovic’s absence and win a record 21st men’s grand slam, will face Matteo Berrettini after the Italian prevailed in another marathon match against Gael Monfils, who had rallied from two sets down to force a decider. In the women’s singles, Madison Keys pulled off a thrilling upset against No 4...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarters but Alexander Zverev suffers loss

Rafael Nadal survived the longest tie-break of his career to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals – and then saw Alexander Zverev taken out of his path.Nadal would have expected to have to get past the third seed to reach the last four but Zverev’s underachievement at the grand slams went on as he was beaten in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.Nadal was up against veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the match was all-but decided in an epic first-set tie-break lasting nearly half an hour.Mannarino had four set points before Nadal finally took it 16-14 on his seventh chance thanks...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open LIVE: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz result after Daniil Medvedev wins

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the fourth round comes to a close at Melbourne Park. Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the quarter-finals after seeing off Maxime Cressy 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 in a tense match. The US Open champion was left flustered by Cressy’s serve and volley style in a dramatic third set but eventually converted a break point late on in the fourth to set up a meeting with Felix Auger-Aliassime, who outlasted veteran Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4). There was a significant upset earlier in the day as Alize Cornet defeat former world...
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev survives but Aryna Sabalenka ousted on marathon Australian Open day

Contrary to what Daniil Medvedev may have suggested, day eight of the Australian Open was anything but boring. A slew of tense, torrid and at times exhausting fourth-round matches finally came to a close as the clock struck midnight in Melbourne, as Stefanos Tsitsipas gritted his teeth to battle past Taylor Fritz in five sets and Kaia Kanepi ousted Aryna Sabalenka in a dramatic final-set tiebreak. It had been quite the day. Of the eight singles matches to take place across the men’s and women’s draws, Kanepi’s victory over Sabalenka was the shortest at two hours and 19 minutes....
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis reach Australian Open men’s doubles quarter-finals

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares’ Australian Open hopes ended in the third round of the men’s doubles but Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continued their crowd-pleasing run.Kyrgios and Kokkinakis caused one of the upsets of the tournament in the previous round by taking out top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, with Kyrgios then accusing the coach and trainer of the Croatians of threatening him.There was another packed crowd and lively atmosphere on Kia Arena as Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, who were Wimbledon junior doubles champions in 2013, took on Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Ecuador’s Gonzalo Escobar.And the Australians came...
TENNIS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy