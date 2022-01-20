ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Film Studio Will Be Built in Space by 2024

By K.J. Yossman
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E), the company co-producing Tom Cruise’s upcoming space movie, plan to launch a sports arena and production studio in zero gravity. S.E.E. has unveiled plans to build a space station module that contains a sports and entertainment arena as well as a content studio by December 2024. (An...

