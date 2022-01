ENHYPEN has continued their streak on the Oricon charts with their latest album!. On January 18, Oricon officially announced that ENHYPEN’s new repackaged album “DIMENSION : ANSWER” had debuted at No. 1 on its latest weekly album chart. The album sold an impressive total of nearly 118,000 copies in Japan in the first week of its release (from January 10 to January 16).

