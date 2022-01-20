ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Frank Calls Manchester United 'Unbelievably Lucky' In Post Match Rant

By Ryan Sidle
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thomas Frank was not at all happy with Manchester United's win on Wednesday night, calling them 'unbelievably lucky,' in a rant that had him dubbed the 'Poundland Jurgen Klopp.'. Brentford were excellent in the first half of their 3-1 loss to United at the Brentford Community Stadium, and totally...

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Brentford manager Thomas Frank signs new contract

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has signed a new contract running to 2025. The 48-year-old Dane, who was previously assistant head coach under Dean Smith, took charge of the Bees in October 2018. He subsequently oversaw promotion last season via the Championship play-offs and the Bees are currently 14th in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Washington Post

Gouiri delivers for Nice; Messi back as PSG routs Reims

PARIS — Amine Gouiri scored with a Panenka penalty kick and delivered an assist Sunday for Nice to beat Metz 2-0 and return to second place in the French league behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain, which welcomed back Lionel Messi as it routed Reims 4-0. PSG got off to a slow start at the Parc des Princes Stadium but ended up in control with goals from Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos and Danilo Pereira after Reims crumbled and collapsed in the second half.
SOCCER
The Independent

The 10 minutes that turned Anthony Martial into a Manchester United player again

With eight minutes plus stoppage time remaining and Manchester United still searching for a winner against West Ham, some jeers could be heard when Mason Greenwood’s number flashed up. It was not the first time that Old Trafford has registered its displeasure with Greenwood’s removal recently. The same happened in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. This time was different, though. It was not so much about the player coming off as the one coming on.Anthony Martial had not played a single minute under Ralf Rangnick at that point. A week earlier, he had been absent from the match day squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance

Ralf Rangnick praised Harry Maguire for producing a performance befitting the captain’s armband on his return to the Manchester United starting line-up.The world’s most expensive defender has been under close scrutiny this season, both for his displays in the heart of defence and leadership of the team.Maguire missed the first two matches of 2022 with a chest injury and was named on the bench against Aston Villa and Brentford as Rangnick favoured Victor Lindelof alongside Raphael Varane.But the United skipper was restored to the starting line-up against West Ham in the absence of Lindelof, who was supporting his family after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
David De Gea
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
David Moyes
The Independent

Real Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the death

Real Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes to avoid an embarrassing LaLiga home defeat to Elche.The Valencians were on course for a memorable win at the Bernabeu as they led 2-0 after 82 minutes, with goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla.But Luka Modric got his side back in it from the spot and then Eder Militao made it 2-2 in the second minute of time added on as Carlo Ancellotti’s men extended their lead at the summit to four points.💪 That scoring feeling! @edermilitao | #RealMadridElche pic.twitter.com/i9eyHplrmf— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 23, 2022Barcelona also needed...
SOCCER
The Independent

Arsenal vs Burnley confirmed line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture today

We are rapidly heading towards the end of January and Burnley have still played just 17 of their 38 Premier League games. Sean Dyche’s men have only played two league matches since the middle of December due to Covid and injury problems.Burnley currently sit bottom of the table but know positive results in their games in hand could prove vital in their bid to avoid the drop.Meanwhile, Tottenham’s late win at Leicester on Wednesday saw them leapfrog Arsenal, so this match is equally crucial for Mikel Arteta’s side if they are to keep pace in the top four race.Burnley have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby in the Premier League on Sunday as Thomas Tuchel’s side look to end a run of four fixtures without a win. If last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester City didn’t ruled Chelsea out of the title race, Tuesday’s draw at Brighton effectively ended their hopes. The Blues will be looking over their shoulder if Spurs win to close the gap to five points, with Antonio Conte’s side having an additional three games in hand. There has been a focus on the transfer window in the build-up, with Ousmane Dembele is one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jordan Pickford urges Everton to show ‘character’ and ‘fight’ in relegation battle

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford believes the players are up for the fight as they find themselves mired in a relegation battle.The 1-0 defeat at home by Aston Villa was their 10th in 14 league matches and the slide towards the bottom of the table has become an unthinkable but glaring reality for a club who have not been relegated since 1951.With his side now just four points outside the bottom three, when the Premier League resumes after the international break caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson faces a must-win game at fellow strugglers Newcastle.The former Toffees striker, taking interim charge during the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Sport#The Premier League#Btsportfootball
The Independent

Pep Guardiola says Southampton draw shows how tough winning title is

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Southampton epitomises the difficulty of defending the Premier League title.Reigning champions City were unable to stretch their winning run to 13 top-flight games after being forced to come from behind at a boisterous St Mary’s.Aymeric Laporte’s 65th-minute header cancelled out a shock early opener from Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters.But the runaway leaders could not find a winner as they dropped points for the first time since late October, leaving them 12 above second-placed Liverpool albeit having played two games more.Despite the minor setback, City manager Guardiola had no complaints about the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

"It was one of his best matches": Thomas Tuchel key quotes in post-Tottenham press-conference

Thomas Tuchel was in a buoyant mood after seeing his Chelsea team win their first Premier League match of 2021 with a resounding victory over Tottenham Hotspur. Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring with a sensational strike before Thiago Silva headed home a killer second. It is the third time that Chelsea have beaten their London rivals in this current month, following back-to-back wins in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta bemoans ‘slow’ and ‘leggy’ Arsenal display in Burnley draw

Mikel Arteta bemoaned a “slow” and “leggy” Arsenal performance before casting doubt over any January signings as the Gunners were held to a goalless stalemate by Premier League bottom side Burnley The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings as Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva hand Antonio Conte defeat

Chelsea beat Tottenham for a fourth time this season as goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva handed them a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.Harry Kane thought he had given Spurs the lead shortly before half-time when he turned and swept home Steven Bergwijn’s cross. But referee Paul Tierney spotted a push from Kane on Silva in the build-up and disallowed the goal.Chelsea then found the opener less than two minutes into the second half when Ziyech cut inside before picking out the top corner from 25 yards out with a sensational left-footed strike.And it was 2-0 before the hour...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tobin Heath’s injury-time strike earns Arsenal a draw at Manchester City

Substitute Tobin Heath scored an injury-time equaliser as Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal snatched a 1-1 draw at Manchester City Heath drilled home in the second of six added minutes to ensure the visitors avoided a second straight defeat in the league following their shock loss to Birmingham a fortnight ago.Khadija Shaw had given City the lead in controversial circumstances after 65 minutes, the Jamaican international tapping home from close range from Lauren Hemp’s low cross.Arsenal were furious that play had been allowed to continue when the ball deflected off the referee in the build-up to the goal, but their...
WORLD
The Independent

Burnley take a point at Arsenal on their return to action

Burnley returned to Premier League action for the first time in three weeks to hold Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win in 2022 as their top-four ambitions continue to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures. Read More Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England winTampa Bay Buccaneers fall short of incredible comeback against Los Angeles RamsAnxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 seriesIran’s Hossein Vafaei makes history with Snooker Shoot Out victoryReal Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the deathRalf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Five players Newcastle are targeting in final week of January transfer window

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United squad headed for Saudi Arabia at the weekend having breathed new life into their bid for Premier League survival with a hard-fought victory at Leeds.However, while Howe and his staff put the players through their paces at a warm weather training camp in Jeddah, work continued apace behind to scenes to add to the January acquisitions of Kieran Trippier and Chris WoodHere, we take a look at some of the players who could follow the duo to St James’ Park during the final week of the winter window.Sven BotmanThe Magpies made the capture of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Liverpool head to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, hoping for a third win in a week to start to put pressure back on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Victory for the Reds would leave them nine points adrift of the reigning champions with a game in hand, following their draw with Southampton on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s team have rediscovered form of late after a slight stutter, beating Brentford last weekend before dispatching Arsenal in midweek to reach the Carabao Cup final.For Palace, this has undoubtedly been a season of progress and putting into place building blocks...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy