With only one notable exception, the common denominator for all of the contenders that made it to this past weekend’s insane divisional round extravaganza is that they all have a franchise quarterback who performs at a high level more often than not. The Chiefs’ overtime victory over the Bills was arguably the greatest game of all time – and at the very least the best QB duel we’ve ever witnessed in the playoffs. In any case, right now Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are setting the standard at this position and every other team is playing from behind.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO