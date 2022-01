Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, said Tuesday that she can feel her investors’ pain but things will get better. “I can understand what investors are going through today, given the uncertainty and volatility,” Wood said in introductory remarks to Ark’s Big Ideas webinar. “But volatility isn’t always a bad thing. Volatility on the upside was a beautiful thing 12 to 18 months ago.”

