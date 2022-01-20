GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blues. "Honestly, I knew it was coming up. (But) I didn't know it was today. It's cool, it's a good number. It took me a while to get to that. I've been through a good number of relatively serious injuries that stopped me from playing games. You look back on it and I'm really happy that I'm still around, really happy that I'm feeling good. We have the coolest job in the world. We get to play a game for a living and after 600 of them, I keep coming back to that. We're very fortunate to do what we do and hopefully I can keep playing as long as I can and keep getting better."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO