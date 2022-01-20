ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE - The Winnipeg Jets continue a four-game road trip tonight against the Nashville Predators. Check back later today for the Morning Skate Report and the JetsTV Road Report for updated line-up information. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. Winnipeg is 17-12-6 on the season, which places them in...

Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG @ PIT

Captain Blake Wheeler made his return to the lineup on Saturday afternoon in Boston and played on a line with Mark Scheifele and Andrew Copp. Head coach Dave Lowry said he was going to ease Wheeler back after he injured his knee back on December 10. Wheeler must have felt good because he ended up playing 21:39, the third highest amount of ice time that he has had this season (Nov. 18 @EDM 23:32, Nov. 29 vs. ARI 22:16). The Minnesota product ended up with two shots on goal and two blocked shots.
Burns: Three Things we learned from an impressive win in San Jose

For everything that went wrong for the Lightning in a loss at Anaheim Friday night, Saturday's performance in San Jose was a 180-turnaround for a determined Tampa Bay squad. The Lightning scored four times in the first period, overwhelming the Sharks with an offensive barrage they had no answer in slowing down.
GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT CONDORS

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA (13-19-1-0) vs BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (14-8-2-0) SUN., JAN. 23 | 5:00 P.M. | SAP CENTER | SAN JOSE, CA. Condors Clash: The San Jose Barracuda take on the Bakersfield Condors for the second game of a home and road after a 4-3 loss to the Condors on Saturday night in Bakersfield. Lifetime, San Jose is 30-26-4-5 against Bakersfield and have gone 1-3 in four games so far this season. The Barracuda are 1-0 in the only head-to-head matchup at the SAP Center against Bakersfield on Nov. 17 (4-3 W). The Condors enter Sunday riding an 11-game point streak (8-0-2-1) and six game winning streak. Bakersfield sits at fifth in the Pacific Division in points (34) and ninth in the Western Conference.
SAY WHAT: 'DID A LOT OF THINGS RIGHT'

What was talked about following a 5-3 loss in Edmonton. "For whoever was complaining about the Oilers goaltending, he kept them in the game, that's for sure. We had lots of opportunities to go up or change momentum lots of times… Just couldn't put it in." ON HOW THE...
SAY WHAT: 'HUNGRY FOR TWO POINTS'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blues. "Honestly, I knew it was coming up. (But) I didn't know it was today. It's cool, it's a good number. It took me a while to get to that. I've been through a good number of relatively serious injuries that stopped me from playing games. You look back on it and I'm really happy that I'm still around, really happy that I'm feeling good. We have the coolest job in the world. We get to play a game for a living and after 600 of them, I keep coming back to that. We're very fortunate to do what we do and hopefully I can keep playing as long as I can and keep getting better."
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUES

FLAMES (18-12-6) vs. BLUES (25-11-5) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals - Matthew Tkachuk, Andrew Mangiapane (18) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (41) Goals -...
5 takeaways: Not the prettiest, but Stars find a way to grab two points

Just 22 years of age, Peterson's been an impact player over his 32 games of NHL experience. He has seven goals and nine points over that span and delivered in the clutch to keep Dallas' winning streak alive on the road. Here are the five takeaways of the game. LEAVE...
SAY WHAT: 'MADE SOME BIG PLAYS TONIGHT'

What was talked about following a big win over the Blues. "Definitely. We had a two-goal lead after the first period in Edmonton and had a two-goal lead again tonight. Just played better in the second period, didn't give them much. They didn't have much after two periods. In the third period, they got a little more time in our zone - more shots, more chances, which we weren't happy about - but in general, yeah, we're happy with that win."
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Islanders

Winless in their last 12 games, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (13-21-8) are on the road on Tuesday to take on Barry Trotz's New York Islanders (14-14-6) at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the third of...
Devils Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Jackpocket | RELEASE

NEWARK, N.J. - The New Jersey Devils have today announced a multi-year partnership with Jackpocket, the leading lottery app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets. With this partnership, the company becomes the Devils Official Lottery Courier Partner. "New Jerseyans, and specifically Devils...
NHL, Interwetten announce multiyear partnership

NEW YORK / VIENNA -- The National Hockey League (NHL) today welcomed Interwetten as an Official Partner of the NHL in Austria and Germany. Founded in Vienna, the online sports betting pioneer will leverage its NHL partnership to increase brand awareness, establish individualized entertainment experiences and provide secure betting products for fans.
Notebook: Suter continuing to develop; Lindstrom returns to practice

DETROIT -- The growing chemistry among the forwards on the Detroit Red Wings' second line may have started well before they were all donning the Winged Wheel. Specifically in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. As Pius Suter admitted on Tuesday, it was a very small sample size. But it was the first...
Winter Olympics: Group of former Habs will represent Canada

MONTREAL -- On Tuesday morning, Hockey Canada revealed the men's roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Two Canadiens prospects will participate in the Olympics (Sean Farrell, USA and Frederik Dichow, Denmark), but they aren't the only familiar faces that Habs fans will see when the tournament begins on February 9.
Red Wings shuffle taxi squad

Pickard, 28, ranks among the AHL's top goaltenders this season with 13 wins (T2nd), 1,541:40 minutes played (1st), a 2.34 goals-against average (7th), 783 saves (1st) and a 0.929 save percentage (3rd) in 26 games for Grand Rapids this season. Pickard saw time in three different leagues in 2020-21, notching a 2-1-1 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and 0.874 save percentage in six games with the Red Wings in addition to playing three games with the Griffins and six for the Vienna Capitals in Austria's top professional league. Pickard has appeared in nine games for Detroit over the last two seasons and has made 113 appearances in his NHL career, logging a 34-53-10 record, 3.01 goals-against average, 0.904 save percentage and four shutouts with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Red Wings.
Adams sees development opportunities for Levi, Power at Olympics

Sabres prospects will compete for Canada in Beijing. Kevyn Adams selected defenseman Owen Power with the first overall pick on Day 1 of the NHL Draft this past July. He worked into the early hours of the following morning to complete the trade to acquire goaltender Devon Levi from the Florida Panthers.
Preview: Blues at Flames

BLUES Ville Husso turned aside 38 shots - including 20 in the first period - to earn his fifth straight win in Sunday's 3-1 victory in Vancouver. In that span, Husso has a 1.20 goals-against average and a .963 save-percentage. "I think Husso was amazing tonight," Vladimir Tarasenko said after...
Flyers add John Torchetti to coaching staff as assistant

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have added John Torchetti to the club's coaching staff as an assistant for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Torchetti will join Mike Yeo, who will remain interim head coach for the remainder...
