2022 is about to get way more technical thanks to a brand new Origin album. The album is their first since Unparalleled Universe in 2017 (or first since the re-recording of the Abiogenesis material in 2019) and will most likely rip your face off. The new music should also incite some pillow fight mosh pits, which is the most important aspect of any new Origin music.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO