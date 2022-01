Netflix is raising its prices to cover the costs they are expecting to incur to produce new shows this year. Netflix will be raising its monthly price from $14.99 per month to $15.49 for its standard plan and increased by $2 to $19.99 for its premium plan, Reuters reported. Not that subscribers will have to check the news article to find out about it. The price increase is effective immediately, and current subscribers will be shown the price increase on their next billing. This puts their price slightly higher than HBO Max (which offers the fantastic Peacemaker), and over three times the price of Hulu’s monthly subscription. This is the first time Netflix is increasing its prices since October 2020.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO