ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Canon's Full-Frame EOS R5 C Can Shoot 8K Video at 60fps

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanon has now announced its new EOS R5 C, the brand’s first camera to support 8K/60p RAW video recording. Designed for filmmakers, documentarians, journalists, or perhaps very devoted hobbyists, the new EOS R5 C pairs a...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailycameranews.com

Canon EOS R5 C Features & Specs

Full Canon EOS R5 C Features & Specs leaked! In addition to the Canon EOS R5 C (Amazon/B&H/Adorama) see full list of Upcoming Canon Products on January 19, 2022. Compact and lightweight, the EOS R5 C is a true hybrid camera, boasting many of the video formats and features from the Cinema EOS lineup as well as many of the still capabilities of the EOS R5 camera in a beautifully designed body. The EOS R5 C is a complete package that offers filmmakers, multimedia journalists and advanced amanteurs a cost-effective 8K, 4L and FHD camera to help unlock their creative potential.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Canon EOS R3 Review

The Canon EOS R3 ($5,999, body only) is a serious full-frame camera built for the most demanding types of photography, such as professional sports, exotic wildlife, reportage, and events. Its 24MP stacked image sensor focuses faster than standard chips, and is ideal for freezing fleeting moments of action. Its headline-grabbing feature, an autofocus system you can control by moving your eyes, isn't quite magical, but works well. Most importantly, the R3 handles like a dream and is durable enough to weather all kinds of environments. It earns both our TechX award thanks to its groundbreaking HDR viewfinder that shows the world more like an optical one, as well as our Editors' Choice award for its top-notch performance.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Clash Of The 30fps Systems: Sony Alpha 1 vs Canon EOS R3

Have you ever heard and seen how 30 fps sound and look? It’s amazing. Here we compare the Sony Aplha 1 vs the Canon EOS R3. Dustin Abbott compares the Canon EOS R3 and the Sony Alpha 1. Among other things, design philosophy, autofocus and sensor performance are discussed. Enjoy.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

The Canon EOS R5 C is a hybrid Cinema EOS camera based on the R5

What if your work is equally split between still photography and video production? The Canon EOS R5 (announced in mid-2020) is great for stills, but it’s video recording capabilities are no match for the Cinema EOS cameras. Today the company unveiled a camera that is designed for just such hybrid workflows – the Canon EOS R5 C.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon Eos R5#Eos#60fps#4k Video#Cfexpress#Sd#Adorama
digital-photography-school.com

Canon EOS R5 vs Canon 5D Mark IV: Which Camera Is Best in 2022?

Are you trying to decide which camera to get, the Canon EOS R5 vs the 5D Mark IV? In this article, I explain everything you need to know about these two cameras: what they offer, how they differ, and why you should buy one over the other. By the time...
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

Canon announces the EOS R5C, hybrid full frame camera

Canon unveils the EOS R5C, a hybrid full frame mirrorless camera, that combines the EOS R5 with a Cinema EOS camera, all in a single body. The US price for EOS R5 C body is $4,499, now available for pre-order at Amazon/B&HPhoto/Adorama . The release date for Canon EOS R5 C is in March, 2022.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Stock Notice: Canon EOS R3 bodies at Canon USA

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. The Canon USA store has limited stock of the Canon EOS R3. Act quickly if...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
canonwatch.com

There Might Be More To Get Announced With The Canon EOS R5C

We expect Canon to release the Canon EOS R5C next week, on February January 19th. It seems Canon is set to announce some other gear besides the Canon EOS R5C. What we can expect:. New firmware for the Canon EOS C70. The firmware update is rumored to bring RAW to...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Canon confirms it will release a new Cinema EOS camera on January 19

In posts shared across Canon USA’s social media profiles, the company revealed a new Cinema EOS camera system will be released at 7am (EST) on January 19, 2022. Alongside the phrase ‘it’s coming,’ which accompanied the teaser image, Canon says to be ‘ready for anything’ and to ‘stay tuned for the big announcement.’ While it might be futile to draw conclusions from the teaser, the use of the word ‘big’ and the rather substantial video tripod shown in the image suggests the camera might be on the larger side of things. However, that’s pure speculation and somewhat contradicts the rumors out there suggesting the camera will be the EOS R5c, a cinema-oriented version of Canon’s EOS R5 camera system.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Review of the Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless Camera

Canon's EOS R5 caught the attention of the photography world when it was announced, but alongside it came the EOS R6, which brought with it a lot of the same advanced features at a much more affordable price. If you do not need the 45 megapixels of the EOS R5, the EOS R6 may be the better choice, and this great video review takes a look at what you can expect from it.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Canon UK confirms that the Canon EOS R5C will be announced next week

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. The Canon EOS R5C has been long-rumored around these parts, and it will finally be officially announced on January 19, 2022. Yesterday, Canon began teasing next week’s announcement. Canon News...
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

Canon EOS R5 C now Available for Pre-order

The new Canon EOS R5 C mirrorless cinema camera is now available for pre-order at Amazon/B&HPhoto/Adorama for $4,499. In a strikingly elegant body, the Canon EOS R5C Cinema Camera combines the benefits of both the EOS R5 and Cinema EOS lineup cameras, providing a wide range of video and still formats and features. With the Canon EOS R5C, filmmakers, journalists, creators, and advanced amateurs can unlock their full creative potential with a cost-effective 8K, 4L, and FHD camera.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Are These Specifications And Image Of The Canon EOS R5C?

A set of alleged specification for the upcoming Canon EOS R5C is making the rounds on the Internet. Are they real?. The Canon EOS R5C is expected to get announced tomorrow, January 19, 2022. Here is a set of specifications. It seems it is part of a press release but we are not sure. The image above might be the Canon EOS R5C. If you look close you might see the vent grid on the right.
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

New Canon EOS C70 Firmware Update Includes RAW Recoding Capabilities

Today Canon announced a firmware update for the EOS C70 4K Digital Cinema Camera with the added feature of Cinema RAW Light internal recording and Frame and Interval recording modes. With the announcement of the Canon EOS R5 C, the Canon C70 needed a feature update to keep in line with the raw recording capabilities of all EOS Cinema Cameras.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon EOS R5 C Tested By Automotive Hybrid-shooting Content Creators

First time I hear there is something called “automotive hybrid-shooting content creators”. But here they are. The video comes from Canon Europe, and is presented…:. […] Lee Brimble and @Stuart Morgan Productions put the Canon EOS R5 C to the test and share their first impressions. Lee and Stuart are two of the leading automotive content creators in the UK. Lee is a hybrid “stills-first” shooter capturing high-level stills but also has a huge demand for high-quality video for his needs. Stuart is a “video-first” shooter but also needs fantastic stills capability for his workflow.
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

The New Canon EOS R5 C Announced With 8K/60P RAW Recording Capabilities

Canon is doing something interesting. They listened to customers and responded by releasing a mirrorless camera capable of recording non-stop, uninterrupted full-frame 8K/60p. And, they’re doing it for a price less expensive than anyone else’s mirrorless 8K/30p cameras, by quite a bit. Today, Canon finally announced the long-awaited EOS R5 C Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera. The EOS R5 C is the first Canon camera to provide internal 8K (8192×4320) 60P Cinema RAW Light recording.
ELECTRONICS
mirrorlessrumors.com

Canon just announced their new EOS R5C video centric camera with 8k60p

Today Canon announced their new R5c video focused camera version. It shoots 8k60p and it’s available for preorder at BHphoto and Adorama. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from...
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Canon officially announces the Canon EOS R5 C

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. MELVILLE, NY, January 19, 2022 – Imagine having the best of both worlds at your...
MELVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy