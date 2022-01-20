Canon's Full-Frame EOS R5 C Can Shoot 8K Video at 60fps

The Canon EOS R3 ($5,999, body only) is a serious full-frame camera built for the most demanding types of photography, such as professional sports, exotic wildlife, reportage, and events. Its 24MP stacked image sensor focuses faster than standard chips, and is ideal for freezing fleeting moments of action. Its headline-grabbing feature, an autofocus system you can control by moving your eyes, isn't quite magical, but works well. Most importantly, the R3 handles like a dream and is durable enough to weather all kinds of environments. It earns both our TechX award thanks to its groundbreaking HDR viewfinder that shows the world more like an optical one, as well as our Editors' Choice award for its top-notch performance.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO