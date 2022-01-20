ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-20 03:45:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-22 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 10:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-26 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with dangerous rip currents. Surf will be highest on west-facing beaches. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the dangerous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 21:23:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico, as well as beaches of Culebra and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 10:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-25 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon, as well as north-facing beaches of St. Thomas, St. John and adjacent islands. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

