The FTSE recovered some ground from Monday’s bruising session as it benefited from strength among banking and commodity stocks.Markets across Europe were in resilient form as traders started buying again, with banks including Standard Chartered, Lloyds and NatWest among those to claw back some losses.London’s top flight ended the day 74.31 points, or 1.02%, higher at 7,371.46 points.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Despite some wobbles throughout the day the FTSE 100 has managed to hold on to most of yesterday’s rebound.“Signs of a recovery in metals and oil have boosted the relevant sectors in the index, while...

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO