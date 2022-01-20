ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

China's top steel producer Hebei sees output down 10% in 2021 amid government curbs

By Min Zhang
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8mBn_0dqdNjwT00

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top steel producer, Hebei province, saw crude steel output plunge 10% in 2021, hurt by stringent environment controls aimed at curbing pollution and reducing carbon emissions.

The northern province of Hebei, which produces more than double the world’s second biggest steelmaker India, made 225 million tonnes of the metal last year, down 9.9% from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday.

Still, it accounted for more than one-fifth of China’s total steel production, which stood at 1.03 billion tonnes last year, down 3% from a record high in 2020.

Graphic: China crude steel production-

The falling output came amid Beijing’s requirement for lower annual production as authorities try to contain energy consumption in the ferrous sector that contributes around 15% of China’s total carbon emissions.

Along with Hebei, other major steel producing provinces also saw their production fall from a year earlier. The second and third producers, Jiangsu and Shandong, saw output drop 1.5% and 4.3% respectively last year, according to the NBS.

With China holding the Winter Olympics in February, the government has ordered steel mills surrounding Beijing to cut their output until mid-March in 2022.

Steel hub Tangshan city in Hebei has sounded several pollution alerts in recent months, with the industrial sector urged to curtail production accordingly.

However, for plants out of the smog-blanketed area - such as central Hubei province and some southern regions that welcomed relocated steel capacity in recent years - production increased in 2021.

The Guangxi autonomous region’s steel output jumped 6% to 36.6 million tonnes last year, increasing its national ranking to seventh from tenth, the statistics bureau data showed.

“Steel production (curbs) this year could be relaxed pending market condition,” analysts with CITIC Securities wrote in a note. “But overall output is still expected to drop amid government controls.”

Graphic: China's regional steel production-

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat eases after rally, Black Sea tensions limit decline

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost ground for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, although tensions between key grain exporters Russia and Ukraine provided a floor under the market. Soybeans and corn fell. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hebei Province#Central China#Steel Mills#Nbs#Citic Securities
Reuters

Global steel output grows 3.7% in 2021 despite Chinese weakness

LONDON (Reuters) - Global crude steel production gained 3.7% last year to 1.95 billion tonnes, World Steel Association data showed on Tuesday, despite weaker output in top producer China as an energy crunch curtailed operations. Chinese steel production dropped 3% in 2021, while second-ranked India saw output surge by 17.8%...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Asian shares cautiously higher as investors await Fed policy update

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday, after another volatile Wall Street session, as investors braced for the outcome of the Fed's meeting late in the day and any hints about faster tightening of monetary policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Hebei, CN
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Sourcing Journal

Will US-China Relations Deteriorate in 2022?

An agreement negotiated between Washington and Beijing during the Trump Administration calling for increased imports of American goods by China expired earlier this month. At the time, the deal was penned to provide some tariff relief for Chinese exporters to the U.S. in exchange for giving a boost for American exporters to China, a quid pro quo of sorts. However, in the end, the agreement fell short of its expectations as China did not meet the import goals for many products, although there were substantial gains made in agricultural exports, which was an essential objective of the Trump administration. Regardless of the...
FOREIGN POLICY
theedgemarkets.com

China vows to curb technology firms’ influence on governments

(Jan 20): China vowed to curb the influence of tech companies on governments as part of a sweeping statement reaffirming the party’s vow to break the ties between money and power in a range of industries. In a communique released following the plenary session of the Chinese Communist Party’s...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's 2021 pork output jumps 28.8% on year - stats bureau

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China’s pork output jumped 28.8% to 52.96 million tonnes in 2021, official data showed on Monday, recovering most of the production lost during a devastating outbreak of African swine fever two years before. Annual output was just below the 53.4 million tonnes produced in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

290K+
Followers
272K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy