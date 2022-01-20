CYFS/CEHS Research Presentation

A new exhibit in Love Library highlights the historical moments of LGBTQ+ literature, writers, and their roles in the history of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The exhibit also celebrates the first LGBTQ course offered at a state university and taught by gay scholar, Louis Crompton, and is one event among a series of events to celebrate UNL’s support of LGBTQ studies. A collaborative project between Timothy Schaffert, Susan Rosowski Associate Professor of English and director of the Creative Writing Program; Erin Colonna, Graphic Designer, Libraries; Traci Robison, Assistant Professor of Practice and Outreach Archivist; and Andrew Jewell, Professor and Interim Chair of Digital Initiatives and Special Collections, the exhibit draws its title, “Unkissed Kisses,” from a poem by Oscar Wilde, who visited the University of Nebraska in 1882.

