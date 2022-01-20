ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

CYFS/CEHS Research Presentation

 5 days ago

Deborah Schussler, professor of education at Penn State University, will deliver a research presentation titled, “Applying an Implementation Science...

the University of Delaware

Undergraduate research

University of Delaware undergraduate students have been pursuing research in many fields. Though COVID-19 continues to shape some plans, students still can participate in hundreds of remarkable projects, in-person and remotely. These are some of their stories in our “Frontiers of Discovery” series. Caterpillars, birds. Sophomore Willam Hamson...
COLLEGES
The News Guard

OCCC nursing director presents research at national conference

Dr. Crystal Bowman, director of Nursing and Allied Health at Oregon Coast Community College, was a featured presenter at the Maryland Community and College Simulation Users Network Annual Quest for Excellence Conference on Jan. 14. The conference title was “Simulation During the Pandemic: The Gateway to Contemporary Nursing Education and Practice.”
HEALTH
Daily Evergreen

WSU associate professor presents research on history of opioid epidemic

The Latah County Historical Society is hosting a series of presentations based on the Roots of Contemporary Issues class offered at WSU. Dulce Kersting-Lark, Latah County Historical Society executive director, said professors and faculty involved in the Roots of Contemporary Issues program created a book series to help teach the subject at other institutions.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
unl.edu

Buffett Institute seeks proposals for early child development research projects

Two University of Nebraska–Lincoln doctoral students are researching some of the biggest battlegrounds for parents and caregivers of young children: sleep and convincing kids to eat their vegetables. Anna Johnson and Saima Hasnin are 2021-22 recipients of Graduate Scholars fellowships from the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University...
LINCOLN, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
Lincoln, NE
Education
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Education
Antelope Valley Press

Living in the present is beneficial

We often hear or talk about ‘living in the present’ or state of “mindfulness.” But what does it really mean?. Does it mean we just forget the past and think about the future? And why is “living in the present” beneficial to our health?
MENTAL HEALTH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sotterley Presents: People and Perspectives

Sotterley Presents: People and Perspectives continues February 9th with an exciting panel featuring the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC) Education Committee. The panel will discuss the importance, impact, and scope of the Education Committee’s work in our area. This free virtual event is a part of our Common Ground Initiative.
EDUCATION
Temple News

Temple senior presents research on women in jazz at national conference

Growing up in Seattle, Washington, Bell Thompson – then in sixth grade – was one of many girls in Washington Middle School’s jazz band. Throughout the years, however, the numbers dwindled. “Playing music and playing jazz specifically, where there’s so much improvisation and, even when you play...
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
Daily Northwestern

Psychology Prof. Onnie Rogers presents research on youth racial identity at IPR colloquium

Psychology Prof. Onnie Rogers presented her research on how children develop identity, especially in the context of Black Lives Matter, at a Monday event. Rogers’ talk, “M(ai)cro: Centering the Macrosystem in Racial Identity Development” highlighted how interpersonal interactions and societal expectations affect children’s self-perception of race and identity. Her presentation was part of the winter 2022 Institute for Policy Research Fay Lomax Cook Colloquium Series.
SOCIETY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Maryland

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […] The post This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
hamilton.edu

Ravven Presents at AJS Conference

Professor of Religious Studies Heidi Ravven recently presented an invited paper at the annual meeting of the Association for Jewish Studies (AJS) in Chicago. She discussed “Love and Love: From Maimonides to Spinoza” as a member of a panel on “Psychology and Ethics in the Maimonides Tradition.” The paper showed the ways in which Spinoza was inspired by his predecessor Moses Maimonides, but also where and how their views differed.
CLINTON, NY
Mining Journal

Decolonization presentation offered

MARQUETTE — The Northern Center for Lifelong Learning will present the Decolonization of the Anishinaabe Exhibit/Presentation on Jan. 27. “Under colonial rule Indigenous people, including the Anishinaabe, were forcibly denied the right to speak their languages, practice cultural rites and rituals, and had their homelands taken from them,” organizers said in a news release. “Decolonization is non-indigenous people acknowledging the history and the long-term effects. The Anishinaabe are rising to reclaim what they lost. And the non-indigenous are exploring how to amend Indigenous genocide and the taking of their land and culture.”
MARQUETTE, MI
unl.edu

-19 testing to focus on residence halls, Greek houses

To get a better understanding of virus trends on campus, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is temporarily shifting COVID-19 screening to all students living in on-campus congregate housing. Between Jan. 23-28, the updated protocol will test every student living in residence halls, fraternities and sororities. The focused screening is driven...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Abadie’s Inquire talk on drug users is Jan. 25

Roberto Abadie, assistant professor of anthropology in the School of Global Integrative Studies, will deliver the talk “No Pleasure: Addiction, Poverty, and the Everyday Lives of Drug Users” at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Nebraska Union Auditorium. The talk is part of the College of Arts and Sciences’ CAS Inquires series.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Unkissed Kisses

A new exhibit in Love Library highlights the historical moments of LGBTQ+ literature, writers, and their roles in the history of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The exhibit also celebrates the first LGBTQ course offered at a state university and taught by gay scholar, Louis Crompton, and is one event among a series of events to celebrate UNL’s support of LGBTQ studies. A collaborative project between Timothy Schaffert, Susan Rosowski Associate Professor of English and director of the Creative Writing Program; Erin Colonna, Graphic Designer, Libraries; Traci Robison, Assistant Professor of Practice and Outreach Archivist; and Andrew Jewell, Professor and Interim Chair of Digital Initiatives and Special Collections, the exhibit draws its title, “Unkissed Kisses,” from a poem by Oscar Wilde, who visited the University of Nebraska in 1882.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Faculty invited to learn about National Agricultural Producers Data Cooperative

University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty have an opportunity this year to join an effort intended to solve a longstanding problem in this era of precision agriculture: creating a national ag data system that converts producers’ raw field data into practical, usable information. Tractors, combines and sprayers, aided by satellites,...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

11.4% positivity rate reported among students, faculty, staff

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln reported 2,011 positive cases of COVID-19 during the most recent week of data (Jan. 14-20). In that same span, 17,710 tests were completed on students, faculty and staff. The positivity rate during the week was 11.4%. Tests are conducted through the university’s saliva-based reentry testing...
LINCOLN, NE
scitechdaily.com

Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
PITTSBURGH, PA

