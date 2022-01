Fully vaccinated holidaymakers will not be required to take any Covid-19 tests for return to the UK from February 11, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed. The Day 2 test for immunised arrivals will be dropped. The only remaining restriction for fully vaccinated arrivals to the UK will be completing a passenger locator form. The changes will come into effect at 4am on February 11.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO