Marin County, CA

Marin Brewing Company Shutting Down After 3 Decades Due To Pandemic Struggles

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marin Brewing Company is closing at the...

Marin Brewing Company Is Closing. Here's How YOU Can Help Their Employees.

A Bay Area staple has announced that they are closing their doors for good. After 33 years, Marin Brewing Co. will officially close at the end of January. Brendan Moylan, the owner of Marin Brewing Co. posted the news on the restaurant's Facebook page (see below). But, he's doing something for his employees on the way out. From now until January 31st, you can swing by MBC and bid on some of the great (heritage) artwork on their walls and their decor — including decades of hand drawn coasters — to raise money for their employee fund, as Brenden says, "they no doubt feel the greatest impact of our closure."
Marin Brewing, Tied House closing after more than three decades

Two pioneering Bay Area breweries are closing their doors this month after more than three decades in the beer and hospitality business. The venerable Marin Brewing, which opened its doors on April Fool’s Day 1989, will close its doors on Jan. 31, bringing a long and much beloved run to an end. Owner and founder Brendan Moylan told me that COVID and continuing staffing shortages made it difficult to continue to pay rent at its Larkspur Landing location, and the landlord’s patience eventually wore out. The equipment is currently for sale.
Marin Brewing Company Says Goodbye After 33 Years

A North Bay legacy brewery has stopped bottling after more than three decades in business. On Tuesday, January 18, Marin Brewing Company posted to its Instagram a photo of co-founders Craig Tasley and Brandon Moylan standing by a sign announcing the launch of their hoppy foray into business. The brewery began its ascent on April Fool’s Day of 1989, and by that October they were winning awards at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver. The caption lets fans know that the company will call it quits on January 31.
Marin Brewing Company closing brewpub after nearly 33 years

The Marin Brewing Company brewpub in Larkspur is set to close Monday after almost 33 years there. Co-founder and owner Brendan Moylan said there are a number of reasons for shutting down the 6,000-square-foot restaurant and taproom in the Marin Country Mart shopping center across the street from the Larkspur ferry terminal.
Marin Brewing Company closing after more than 30 years

Marin Brewing Company closing after more than 30 years. Skip that daily glass of wine, new health study says | On Balance with Leland VIttert. USC required to have security guards at frat parties after abuse claims | Rush Hour. USC required to have security guards at frat parties |...
