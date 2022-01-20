Marin Brewing Company Shutting Down After 3 Decades Due To Pandemic Struggles

A Bay Area staple has announced that they are closing their doors for good. After 33 years, Marin Brewing Co. will officially close at the end of January. Brendan Moylan, the owner of Marin Brewing Co. posted the news on the restaurant's Facebook page (see below). But, he's doing something for his employees on the way out. From now until January 31st, you can swing by MBC and bid on some of the great (heritage) artwork on their walls and their decor — including decades of hand drawn coasters — to raise money for their employee fund, as Brenden says, "they no doubt feel the greatest impact of our closure."

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO