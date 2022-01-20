Don’t Take My Heart, Don’t Break My Heart

I was divorced some 10 years ago; my ex-wife and I have both subsequently settled down with new partners. My sons from the marriage, who are now in their thirties, never dealt with their parents’ estrangement at the time. My relationship with them was strained at the time of the separation, and is now non-existent. This was and remains painful to me, as I had been a very hands-on dad when they were growing up. However, as things stand they barely acknowledge my existence and have never spoken to my second wife. Meanwhile they see a lot of their mother and her new husband. I fear they took sides at the time our relationship broke down and blame me for the divorce, whereas in fact it was a mutual decision.
