Don’t Take My Heart, Don’t Break My Heart

Cover picture for the articleThe former protegee of a business tycoon has come forward claiming that...

Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'My children's rejection is breaking my heart'

I was divorced some 10 years ago; my ex-wife and I have both subsequently settled down with new partners. My sons from the marriage, who are now in their thirties, never dealt with their parents’ estrangement at the time. My relationship with them was strained at the time of the separation, and is now non-existent. This was and remains painful to me, as I had been a very hands-on dad when they were growing up. However, as things stand they barely acknowledge my existence and have never spoken to my second wife. Meanwhile they see a lot of their mother and her new husband. I fear they took sides at the time our relationship broke down and blame me for the divorce, whereas in fact it was a mutual decision.
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
Daily Mail

YouTuber Grace Victory, 31, who fell ill with Covid while pregnant says she imagined 'floating in a river' while in a coma for two months and savours 'mundane moments' like 'eating takeaway on the sofa' now she is well

A YouTube star who was placed in a coma for two months while battling Covid has revealed how she dreamed her body was 'floating down a river' while comatose and that she loves 'mundane moments' now that she is well. Grace Victory, 31, from High Wycombe, who has built a...
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Call Me When You're Gone

If you have to travel for work or like to travel for pleasure, you might find that there are times that you are away from your significant other. During these times, your other half might ask that you call or text him or her to tell him or her that you are doing well and that everything is going alright. However, doing this may make you feel uncomfortable.
Sentinel

What to do with this bleeding heart?

Luke 8:43-48 A woman suffering from bleeding for 12 years, who had spent all she had on doctors and yet could not be healed by any, approached from behind and touched the end of His robe. Instantly, her bleeding stopped. “Who touched Me?’ Jesus asked. When they all denied...
digg.com

Should I Forgive My Sister For Mocking My Fiancée's Sister's Death At My Fiancée's Bachelorette Party, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Should...
psychologytoday.com

Why Do We Say We Are Fine When We Are Not Fine?

In the USA there is a cultural expectation to put on a cheerful face and respond positively to others. Sometimes this pressure to present can leave people feeling phony or like they can’t live up to expectations. In relationships people feel obligated to respond affirmatively, but it might be...
welldoing.org

Dear Therapist..."My Friends Don't Have Time For Me"

I am very often upset with my friends for not having enough empathy for me. Do you have suggestions for how I can talk to them without pushing them away further?. I’m calling you hungry because your needs aren’t being met. I am sorry you feel let down by your friends right now.
hermoney.com

The 5 Compliments We Never Want to Hear From A Man, Ever Again

We assigned a man to report on the 5 compliments men should never be giving women, ever again. Here’s what he found. I believe I was assigned this story because I’m past the drunken keg party pick-up line phase, and according to 23andMe, I’m less than 2% Neanderthal.
psychologytoday.com

Embrace Your Life and the Road You Choose to Take

We only get one life to live, and we alone choose how to live it. Embracing your life means being true to yourself, not living by someone else’s rules or expectations. Living your best life can require you to choose your own authenticity over others’ acceptance. Making peace...
